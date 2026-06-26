Doctors clarify differences between two steroid-induced facial skin conditions

Doctors have long confused two steroid-induced facial skin conditions, leading to wrong treatments and poor outcomes. A new viewpoint paper clearly separates steroid-induced rosacea (SIR) from steroid-induced rosacea-like dermatitis (SIRD) - two distinct disorders that require fundamentally different management approaches.

SIRD is a curable dermatitis caused by direct steroid damage to the skin barrier, characterized by intense itching, dryness, and scaling that often appears on atypical areas like the upper eyelids. SIR, however, is true rosacea unmasked by steroids in genetically prone individuals, causing lifelong episodic flushing and redness confined to the central face.

Mixing them up can be clinically harmful: early laser therapy in SIRD may burn already damaged skin, while treating SIR as mere barrier disruption ignores its underlying neurovascular cause, leading to repeated flares. The authors provide a practical side-by-side comparison and step-by-step diagnostic framework to guide clinicians.