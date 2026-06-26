Doctors clarify differences between two steroid-induced facial skin conditions

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
HEP JournalsJun 26 2026Reviewed

Doctors have long confused two steroid-induced facial skin conditions, leading to wrong treatments and poor outcomes. A new viewpoint paper clearly separates steroid-induced rosacea (SIR) from steroid-induced rosacea-like dermatitis (SIRD) - two distinct disorders that require fundamentally different management approaches.

SIRD is a curable dermatitis caused by direct steroid damage to the skin barrier, characterized by intense itching, dryness, and scaling that often appears on atypical areas like the upper eyelids. SIR, however, is true rosacea unmasked by steroids in genetically prone individuals, causing lifelong episodic flushing and redness confined to the central face.

Mixing them up can be clinically harmful: early laser therapy in SIRD may burn already damaged skin, while treating SIR as mere barrier disruption ignores its underlying neurovascular cause, leading to repeated flares. The authors provide a practical side-by-side comparison and step-by-step diagnostic framework to guide clinicians.

Source:

HEP Journals

Journal reference:

Meng, X., et al. (2026). Steroid-Induced Rosacea: Is It Time to Redefine?. Skin. DOI:10.2738/SKIN.2026.0005. https://journal.hep.com.cn/skin/EN/10.2738/SKIN.2026.0005

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI turns everyday smartphone use into passive heart-rate tracking
Childhood eczema may limit educational and career opportunities later
Advancing Cushing's syndrome diagnosis with salivary cortisone testing
Australia’s diphtheria outbreak shows why boosters, antibiotics, and better housing all matter
Scientists rethink GLP-1 delivery to improve dosing, tolerability, and adherence
The menstrual cycle changes heart-rate variability but not strength
Gut fungi play key role in pediatric allergic diseases development
Wearable sweat sensor tracks vitamin levels in real time

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New skin patch could replace bulky polygraphs and sleep monitors