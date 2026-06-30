Blood biomarker may predict Alzheimer's progression differently in men

A blood test does not lie, exactly. It reports a number. The question raised by a new mini-review in Brain Medicine, which gathers and weighs a decade of scattered findings, is whether clinicians have been reading the same number in two different ways without realizing it. The marker is plasma neurofilament light chain, known as NfL, a fragment of the inner scaffolding that holds a neuron's long fibers open. When an axon frays, the fragment escapes into the blood. Pulling together evidence from teams across the field, the synthesis assembled by researchers at Fudan University and Wuhan University argues that the very same level of this protein may carry heavier weight in a man than in a woman.

A messenger from the wreckage

Think of NfL as smoke from a slow fire. It does not name the cause, and it rises in many disorders, not only Alzheimer's. But once amyloid or tau pathology has framed the diagnosis, the review explains, this humble protein offers something the older tools struggle to provide: a minimally invasive, repeatable measure of how fast neurons are dying. Why does that matter so much? Because the alternatives are punishing. Positron emission tomography is costly and scarce. Spinal fluid analysis means a needle in the back, hard to repeat. A vial of blood, by contrast, can be drawn again and again, charting the trajectory of an illness the way a tide gauge charts the sea.

What the synthesis assembles

The strength of a review lies in pattern, not in any single result, and here the pattern is striking. Analysis of existing cohorts shows elevated plasma NfL not only in dementia but in the prodromal stage, and even in the preclinical phase before symptoms surface. And how early can the smoke be sensed? In families carrying autosomal dominant mutations, the review notes, levels begin climbing measurably years ahead of expected onset, in some studies up to fifteen years before the first lapse of memory. Higher concentrations align with poorer scores on standard cognitive screens, with shrinkage of the hippocampus on MRI, and with dimmed metabolism on FDG-PET. Within the field's AT(N) framework, NfL has become the "N," the indicator of neurodegeneration that rounds out the amyloid and tau picture.

"What makes neurofilament light so valuable is its honesty about motion," said Dr. Xiaoqin Cheng of the Department of Neurology, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, the review's corresponding author. "It does not merely tell us that damage exists. It tells us how quickly it is unfolding, and that is precisely what clinicians and trials need."

The number that means two things

Then comes the turn. Sex has long been recognized as a force in Alzheimer's, shaping risk, pathology, and presentation, yet research on how sex bends the meaning of plasma NfL has remained thin and, at times, contradictory. Several studies found no difference between men and women. Spinal fluid work has sometimes pointed the other way. Against this uneven backdrop, recent work by the review team itself stands out. Across three racially distinct cohorts, the authors report, men showed more pronounced decline in cognition, brain structure, and function for every unit of rise in plasma NfL. Just as telling, the effect appeared specific to NfL. A related marker, p-tau181, ran in the opposite direction, and GFAP showed no such split. Does this mean the body simply clears the protein differently in each sex? The specificity argues against so tidy an answer, and points instead toward a distinct vulnerability in the injured male brain.

The clinical consequence is blunt. "A one-size-fits-all reading of this marker is no longer defensible," said Dr. Yingfeng Xia of the Department of Neurology, Zhongnan Hospital, Wuhan University, who led the literature synthesis. "A moderate value in a man may signal a more advanced process than the identical value in a woman. Treating the two as equivalent risks underestimating how far the disease has traveled in male patients."

Reaching for why

On the question of mechanism, the review is careful, almost scrupulous, to flag what is hypothesis and what is fact. Several explanations remain working hypotheses awaiting validation. One concerns the brain's immune cells: male and female microglia appear to differ in their inflammatory wiring, and a fiercer neuroinflammatory climate in men could mean that a given amount of NfL release travels alongside greater collateral stress. Another concerns hormones, with estrogen long proposed as neuroprotective and testosterone suggested to shield the male brain until its age-related decline. A third invokes simple scale. Men carry, on average, larger brains and more white matter, so perhaps more absolute injury is required to raise the same concentration in blood, an idea borrowed from the older "brain reserve" hypothesis. Could blood-brain barrier permeability or kidney clearance account for the gap instead? The authors weigh it and set it aside, reasoning that such peripheral factors would shift the raw concentration, not the strength of the marker's link to severity.

"These are threads, not conclusions," said Dr. Guoqiang Fei of the Department of Neurology, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, who supervised the review. "The honest position is that we see a real and consistent signal, and that the biology beneath it still has to be earned, experiment by experiment."

What is still missing

No synthesis is stronger than the literature it draws upon, and the authors say as much. The body of work directly examining sex and plasma NfL is small. Findings conflict. The mechanistic proposals rest largely on animal models and remain unproven in people. Practical barriers loom as well. The ultrasensitive platforms that measure NfL are expensive, and the lack of standardization across laboratories makes results hard to compare, obstacles felt most sharply in community clinics and resource-limited settings. What the field needs next, the review urges, is large, sex-stratified reference data spanning the adult lifespan and drawn from diverse populations, so that a single threshold gives way to trajectories that account for sex and age. Will treatments themselves slow neuronal injury differently in men and women? That, too, the authors mark as an open and consequential question.

There is something quietly humane in the argument. A biomarker promises objectivity, a clean reading free of bias. This review insists that true objectivity requires context, that to read a number the same way for everyone can itself become a kind of blindness. The blood does not change. What must change is how carefully we listen to it.