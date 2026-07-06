Frozen embryo transfers dominate assisted reproduction across Europe

More than 1.15 million assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment cycles were reported across Europe in 2023, according to preliminary data presented by the European IVF Monitoring (EIM) Consortium at the 42nd Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE).

The latest data, collected from 1,473 fertility centres across 36 European countries, show that 1,156,316 ART treatment cycles were reported in 2023, resulting in the birth of 247,021 children.

Since 1997, the European IVF Monitoring (EIM) Consortium has documented more than 15.8 million ART treatment cycles and over 3.27 million ART infants across Europe, creating one of the longest-running datasets on assisted reproduction in Europe. Together, these data provide a unique overview of how clinical practice and treatment outcomes have evolved over time.

One of the clearest trends in 2023 was the continued growth in frozen embryo transfer (FET). A total of 401,483 FET cycles were reported, compared with 158,649 in vitro fertilisation (IVF) cycles and 388,345 intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) cycles. Among IVF-, ICSI- and FET-based treatments, FET accounted for almost 43% of treatment cycles in 2023, highlighting the importance of embryo cryopreservation in routine clinical practice.

Pregnancy and delivery rates remained broadly stable. Delivery rates per embryo transfer were 24.4% for IVF, 23.5% for ICSI and 27.6% for FET, while delivery rates per aspiration or thawing were 18.9%, 17.2% and 24.7%, respectively. Changes in practice are best reflected in crude cumulative live birth rates that increase every year.

Over the same period, clinics continued to reduce the number of embryos transferred during treatment. This was accompanied by the lowest recorded rates of twin and triplet deliveries since European monitoring began, reflecting efforts to reduce multiple pregnancies while maintaining favourable treatment outcomes.

The EIM Consortium provides an unparalleled overview of assisted reproduction across Europe. The latest data demonstrate not only the continued high utilization of ART, but also the ongoing evolution of clinical practice. The increase of frozen embryo transfer and continued reduction in multiple embryo transfers reflect a sustained commitment to improving both effectiveness and safety for patients." Professor Diane De Neubourg, Chair of the EIM Consortium

Reported complication rates remained low in 2023. Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS) occurred in 1,760 treatment cycles (0.18%), while bleeding was reported in 965 cycles (0.10%) and infection in 218 cycles (0.02%). Four maternal deaths were reported. The Consortium notes, however, that these complications are likely to be under-reported.

The preliminary data also include more than 32,000 fertility preservation procedures reported in 2023, although reporting for this area remains incomplete. Among countries with complete reporting, an average of 2,547 ART treatment cycles per million inhabitants were reported, substantially exceeding the estimated global need of at least 1,500 cycles per million population each year.

Looking ahead, ESHRE is advancing the European Monitoring of Medically Assisted Reproduction (EuMAR), a pan-European registry developed to collect prospective, cycle-by-cycle data on medically assisted reproduction treatments and outcomes across Europe. Following a successful pilot study, EuMAR is now transitioning towards a permanent data collection programme at ESHRE.

Professor Dr Anis Feki, Chair of ESHRE, concluded: "Reliable, collaborative data collection remains essential for advancing reproductive medicine. The EIM registry enables clinics, researchers and policymakers to monitor long-term trends in treatment and outcomes, supporting evidence-based improvements in patient care across Europe. As we look ahead, the development of the EuMAR registry will provide even more detailed, prospective information to guide the future of medically assisted reproduction."