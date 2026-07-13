New consensus provides updated guidance for managing prolactinoma tumors

Prolactinomas are the most common functional pituitary neuroendocrine tumors, accounting for nearly half of all hormone-secreting pituitary adenomas. They can cause a wide range of symptoms, including menstrual disorders, infertility, galactorrhea, sexual dysfunction, headaches, and visual disturbances. Women of reproductive age are affected most frequently, but the disease can also occur in men, children, and adolescents, in whom delayed diagnosis may lead to larger and more invasive tumors. Over the past decade, advances in surgery, imaging, and medical therapy have transformed clinical practice, creating a need for updated treatment guidance.

Addressing this challenge, a multidisciplinary panel comprising Professor Sheyu Li from the Department of Endocrinology, Sichuan University, China, Professor Huijuan Zhu from the Department of Endocrinology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, China, Dr. Yao Zhao and Dr. Yongfei Wang from the Department of Neurosurgery, Fudan University, China, and Professor Zhe Bao Wu from the Department of Neurosurgery, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, China, and the China Pituitary Adenoma Specialist Council collaborated to develop an updated evidence-based consensus on the diagnosis and treatment of prolactinomas. The experts systematically reviewed current evidence and integrated it with clinical experience to establish standardized recommendations for healthcare professionals. This study was published online in Volume 12 of Chinese Neurosurgical Journal on June 8, 2026.

The consensus development process involved 60 specialists from multiple disciplines, including neurosurgery, endocrinology, obstetrics and gynecology, neuroradiology, radiation oncology, and evidence-based medicine. Following internationally recognized guideline frameworks and the GRADE approach, the team identified key clinical questions, reviewed published studies, and finalized 36 recommendations covering screening, assessment, diagnosis, treatment, and long-term monitoring.

One of the key messages is that early recognition can significantly improve patient outcomes. The consensus recommends serum prolactin testing in patients with suggestive symptoms and emphasizes the importance of excluding physiological, pharmacological, and other pathological causes of hyperprolactinemia before diagnosing prolactinoma. It also highlights specialized approaches for complex situations, including macroprolactinemia, the Hook effect, hereditary syndromes, and high-risk patients who may benefit from genetic testing.

The recommendations further emphasize the value of advanced imaging. Pituitary magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) remains the preferred diagnostic tool, while dynamic contrast-enhanced MRI may improve the detection of small tumors. The guidance also provides practical advice for imaging follow-up and identifies patients who may require vascular imaging to detect associated intracranial aneurysms before surgery.

"The proposed consensus provides insights into the epidemiological characteristics, clinical manifestations, diagnostic criteria, and treatment strategies for prolactinomas, and recommends individualized management strategies for pregnant women, male patients, and refractory cases," says Prof. Li. It also promotes a patient-centered multidisciplinary model that brings together specialists from several fields to deliver individualized and precise care.

The impact of the new guidance may extend beyond individual hospitals. Standardized recommendations can facilitate collaboration among clinicians, improve consistency in patient management, and encourage future research on difficult cases such as drug resistance, pregnancy-associated prolactinomas, and hereditary diseases. In the short term, earlier diagnosis and more appropriate treatment selection may reduce complications and preserve fertility and endocrine function. Over the longer term, widespread adoption of evidence-based multidisciplinary care could improve quality of life and long-term outcomes for patients across different healthcare settings.

"This consensus balances clinical needs with international evidence-based standards and provides a highly reliable reference for diagnosis and treatment," says Prof. Zhu.

Overall, the updated consensus represents a major effort to translate the latest scientific evidence into practical clinical recommendations. By combining multidisciplinary expertise with evidence-based medicine, it provides a framework that may help clinicians deliver more accurate diagnoses, safer treatments, and more personalized care for patients with prolactinomas.