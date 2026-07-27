Plant polymer lignin shows promise for future bone regeneration

A new study reveals that lignin - a natural plant polymer - can be transformed into a bioactive material that promotes the formation of bone-like minerals while supporting the growth of bone-forming cells. Inspired by the natural partnership between lignin and silica in plants, the research offers a promising step toward sustainable, plant-based materials for future bone regeneration therapies.

A naturally abundant plant material best known for giving trees and crops their strength may one day help repair broken bones, according to a new study led by postdoctoral researcher Dr. Srinath Palakurthy and Prof. Rivka Elbaum of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The research demonstrates that lignin - a major structural component of plants - can be engineered into a bioactive material that encourages the formation of hydroxyapatite, the mineral that gives human bones and teeth their strength.



Published in ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering, the study offers a promising step toward more sustainable, plant-based alternatives to current bone graft materials, many of which are derived from animals or synthetic sources. Such materials are increasingly sought after as researchers work to develop safer, more environmentally friendly solutions for repairing damaged bone.



The team focused on lignin, one of the most abundant natural polymers on Earth. While lignin has long been recognized for its antioxidant and antibacterial properties, its potential in regenerative medicine has remained largely untapped because its complex and highly variable structure makes it difficult to predict how it will behave in biological systems.



To address this challenge, the researchers extracted two structurally distinct forms of lignin from sorghum plants and compared their performance, both alone and in combination with silica - another naturally occurring material that plants incorporate into their tissues.



Their experiments revealed that one form of lignin, rich in phenolic hydroxyl groups, acted as an effective template for hydroxyapatite formation. Within two weeks, calcium began accumulating on the material's surface, followed by phosphorus deposition and the gradual growth of bone-like mineral crystals over four weeks. At the same time, the material degraded gradually under physiological conditions, an important property for scaffolds intended to be replaced by newly formed bone during healing.



The researchers also evaluated how living bone-forming cells responded to the material. At appropriate concentrations, lignin not only proved biocompatible but actually enhanced the growth of pre-osteoblast cells - the cells responsible for building new bone. Even lignin-silica composites maintained strong compatibility with the cells while offering improved degradability, making them particularly attractive as future biomaterials.



Rather than simply serving as a passive scaffold, the plant-derived material appears capable of actively participating in the early stages of bone regeneration by creating favorable conditions for mineral formation.



"Plants have evolved sophisticated strategies for building strong, functional structures, and we wanted to see whether we could borrow those structures, and adapt them for regenerative medicine," said Dr. Srinath Palakurthy, who led the experimental work. "Our findings show that naturally derived lignin can provide a sustainable platform that not only supports bone mineral formation but also creates an environment where bone-forming cells can thrive."

Our work shows that plants have already solved many of the engineering challenges we face in designing regenerative materials. By learning from the natural partnership between lignin and silica in plant tissues, we developed a sustainable material that supports bone mineral formation while remaining compatible with living cells. It demonstrates how inspiration from nature can lead to new solutions for regenerative medicine." Prof. Rivka Elbaum, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Beyond its medical potential, the work highlights an innovative use for lignin, a renewable byproduct generated in enormous quantities by agriculture and the paper industry. Finding high-value biomedical applications for this underutilized resource could help reduce dependence on mined and animal-derived materials while creating more sustainable medical technologies.



Although further studies, including animal testing, will be needed before clinical applications become possible, the findings establish an important proof of concept: plant-derived biomaterials can do more than replace conventional materials - they can actively guide the body's own healing process.