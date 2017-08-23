Study finds excessive mortality in people with extremely high levels of good cholesterol

August 23, 2017

It has been accepted wisdom for many years that the more good cholesterol people have in their blood, the better. But the good cholesterol, also known as HDL, might not be as good as we think.

In any case, the results of a new study from the University of Copenhagen seriously contradict the assumption that high levels of HDL in the blood are only a good thing. The researchers have shown that people with extremely high levels of good cholesterol have a higher mortality rate than people with normal levels. For men with extremely high levels, the mortality rate was 106 per cent higher than for the normal group. For women with extremely high levels, the mortality rate was 68 per cent higher.

"These results radically change the way we understand 'good' cholesterol. Doctors like myself have been used to congratulating patients who had a very high level of HDL in their blood. But we should no longer do so, as this study shows a dramatically higher mortality rate," says Børge Nordestgaard, Professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine and one of the authors of the study.

The researchers analyzed data for 116,000 subjects from the Copenhagen City Heart Study and the Copenhagen General Population Study, in combination with mortality data from the Danish Civil Registration System. They have followed the subjects for an average of 6 years, and based the study on just over 10,500 deaths.

The researchers were able to calculate the mortality rate based on these deaths and medical information on the subjects. The results showed that men with extremely high HDL levels in the blood had a 106 per cent higher mortality rate than men with a normal HDL level. Among women, those with extremely high levels of HDL had a 68 per cent higher mortality rate than the normal group. Men in the next group, with very high levels, also had a 36 per cent higher mortality rate.

Related Stories

0.4 per cent of the men and 0.3 per cent of the women covered by the study had an extremely high level of HDL in their blood, and a further 1.9 per cent of the men had a very high level.

The study also found excessive mortality for people with extremely low levels of HDL in the blood. The people with medium levels of HDL in the blood had the lowest mortality. For men, this level was 1.9 mmol/L. For women, it was 2.4 mmol/L.

Earlier US studies have shown similar correlations between good cholesterol and excessive mortality among specific population groups, but this is the first time excessive mortality has been shown in the general population.

Professor Børge Nordestgaard, who also works as a consultant doctor at the Department of Clinical Biochemistry at Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, hopes the results can change our perception of HDL.

"It appears that we need to remove the focus from HDL as an important health indicator in research, at hospitals and at the general practitioner. These are the smallest lipoproteins in the blood, and perhaps we ought to examine some of the larger ones instead. For example, looking at blood levels of triglyceride and LDL, the 'bad' cholesterol, are probably better health indicators," he notes.

The new study examines the statistical correlation between mortality and HDL levels. It, therefore, cannot explain why people with extremely high or low HDL levels have higher mortality.

Source:

http://healthsciences.ku.dk/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop simpler and faster way to measure HDL's capacity to accept cholesterol
Nutrition researchers outline cardiometabolic benefits of plant-based eating patterns
Study finds vaccine to lower cholesterol levels could also immunize against heart disease
Penn State researchers find that eating almonds may help improve function of HDL cholesterol
Cholesterol shown to have clear effect on lung surface properties
Researchers discover direct link between calcium and cholesterol
Patients nearing end of life may not feel abandoned after discontinuation of cholesterol medications
Study shows role of cholesterol crystals during heart attack

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Liver inflammation increases cholesterol levels in people with diabetes