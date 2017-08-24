Researchers identify important adenovirus receptor in macrophages of mice

August 24, 2017

Scientists demonstrate how adenovirus invades the immune system of mice

Adenoviral infections have a mild disease progression in healthy people, but it can be dangerous for immunocompromised people. If a patient is infected with the virus and gets a bacterial infection on top of it, it can lead to an excessive inflammatory response known as a cytokine storm, an overreaction by the immune system leading to high concentrations of proteins that promote inflammation. Many patients do not survive this crisis. Mareike Maler from the University Hospital Freiburg, Prof. Dr. Marina Freudenberg from the Department of Pneumology at the University Hospital Freiburg and the BIOSS Centre for Biological Signalling Studies, Dr. György Fejer from the University of Plymouth, England along with Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Schamel from the Department of Biology and the BIOSS Centre for Biological Signaling Studies have now identified an important adenovirus receptor in macrophages of mice. The receptor "MARCO" enables the adenoviruses to invade macrophages, important immune cells responsible for detecting and destroying pathogens. The findings of this study, in which immunologists from the MPI of Immunobiology and Epigenetics Freiburg, RWTH Aachen and the University of Zurich, Switzerland were also involved, have recently been published in the scientific journal mBio.

Previous studies with epithelial cells from skin and gland tissue showed that the viruses bind to the cell-surface proteins called integrins and to CAR, the receptor for coxsackievirus and adenovirus. Biologists have been searching for the adenovirus receptor in immune cells since the 1990s. The research in Freiburg sought to clarify how adenoviruses attack cells of the immune system; that is, on which receptors the viruses on the cellular surface land, in order to invade the cell. The clarification of this question is of particular interest because the pharmaceutical industry has recently shown interest in using adenoviruses in gene therapy to channel genetic information into human cells. During the first clinical trials, however, some patients showed symptoms of a cytokine storm, suggesting that they may have contracted a bacterial infection.

Related Stories

Up to now, the scavenger receptor MARCO was viewed mainly as a so-called pattern recognition receptor with which the macrophage recognizes bacteria. However, the new findings prove that the receptor has an additional function in fighting viral pathogens. MARCO is probably fundamental for activating macrophages, for instance, in order to produce inflammation-promoting cytokines. In addition, the researchers demonstrate that macrophages derived from bone marrow precursor cells are far less infected with the virus than the macrophages in the lung. The reason for this is partly because the bone marrow macrophages usually lack MARCO and therefore cannot effectively be attacked by the virus.

After the discovery of these scientific findings, it is now time to conduct testing on humans. Although the receptor MARCO is also found in humans, it is still not clear if the virus interacts with the same receptor in humans. Nonetheless, the study has provided information on how macrophages fight viruses and that they have the potential to activate a cytokine storm in humans. In the future, medication could be used to block the receptor MARCO, thereby avoiding the cytokine storm.​

Source:

http://www.pr.uni-freiburg.de/pm-en/2017/new-receptor-found-on-scavenger-cells

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sanford Health launches solid tumor oncolytic virus clinical trial
Pork products associated with carrying hepatitis E virus in Britain
Eggshell-like mineral layer on avian flu viruses may be cause for human infections
Study offers new, quicker way to test for Zika virus
Scientists show how immune system can be modulated by manipulation of sugar metabolism
Scientists uncover stem cell response to prolonged irradiation
Drug-like molecule appears to interfere with inflammatory response in variety of diseases
Researchers identify molecule that enables cell appendages to drive bodily fluid flow

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New research suggests cell immortalization as more complicated process than originally thought