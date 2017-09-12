Syngene launches new G:BOX mini for all types of gel and Western blot imaging

Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions, today introduced the G:BOX mini, a compact, upgradeable, multi-application system for all types of gel and Western blot imaging. Featuring a motorized stage, high performance camera and the option to add HI-LED lighting, this system is an ideal solution for laboratories that need application flexibility without compromising on the accuracy of results.

Building on the technology of the popular G:BOX range, the G:BOX mini with its high performance 0.95 lens, 6 or 9-megapixel camera, can image and resolve close bands or spots even on complex 2D gels. Combining a unique motorized stage and super-cooled camera, the G:BOX mini, unlike many other imaging systems, generates true-to-life, low-noise optical images not just digitally enhanced ones. These features make the G:BOX mini a compact powerhouse and means scientists will not require separate systems for accurately imaging chemiluminescent Westerns, fluorescent and stain-free gels, visible fluorescent or IR Western blots.

With the option to add high intensity blue, green, red and infra-red HI-LEDS that are up to 200 times brighter than standard LEDs, the new G:BOX mini guarantees faster exposure times than most compact CCD-based systems. The application- driven GeneSys software which controls the G:BOX mini makes it quick and simple for researchers to set-up their optimum filter and lighting combinations to image multiplexed fluorescent and IR dyes, DNA and stain-free protein gels. The software also auto-calibrates to each gel or blot’s size, ensuring great images every time.

The compact G:BOX mini is connected to an external PC and printer offering superior performance and flexibility compared to tablet based imagers, allowing scientists to run the GeneSys touch screen controls on a large screen, store a huge number of images and rapidly print publication quality pictures.

To find out more about the new G:BOX mini, please click this link now: http://www.syngene.com/gbox-mini/

“The trend in image analysis is for small footprint equipment that can rapidly generate high quality, chemi, fluorescence, colorimetric and now stain-free gel images,” explains Dr Martin Biggs, Sales Manager at Syngene, “We’re excited to introduce our G:BOX mini because this system perfectly fits that need. We’ve combined so much cutting-edge, easily upgradable technology into this compact imager that scientists can accurately analyze simple gel docs right through to multiplexed fluorescence applications, now and in the future, using just one clever system.”