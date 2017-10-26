Scientists explore popular pre-heart transplant therapy’s impact on kidney function

October 26, 2017

Scientists, nephrologists and cardiac surgeons from The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research and Northwell Health's Department of Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Cardio-Thoracic Surgery examined the impact of a popular pre-heart transplant therapy on the kidney in a study published today by The Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Better understanding how this therapy, called left ventricular assist device (LVAD), effects kidney function can improve outcomes and develop new treatment protocols as the device is growing in acceptance as a long-term treatment option.

LVAD's have been in use for more than 55 years as a temporary or "bridge" therapy for patients with congestive heart failure waiting for a heart transplant to maintain normal heart function. The device pumps blood from the left side of the heart to the right and then through the body. As the technology improves and the need for heart transplants is higher than available donor hearts, the LVAD has become a more permanent solution, requiring examination of long-term use. With kidney dysfunction being a known potential risk associated with LVADs, Feinstein Institute researchers felt it important to examine this relationship.

"More and more patients are surviving end-stage heart failure thanks to durable, implantable heart pumps, known as LVADs," said Gerin Rachel Stevens, MD, an author of the study and director of cardiomyopathy at Northwell Health, medical director of cardiomyopathy and cardiac transplantation at North Shore University Hospital and a Feinstein Institute scientist. "For those patients ineligible for heart transplantation, 'destination' or long-term LVADs improve both survival and quality of life, but it is important to understand how these devices impact the kidney. By understanding the risk factors for kidney injury, we can better evaluate LVAD candidates and put measures in place both before and after the device is implanted to help maintain the patient's health."

Related Stories

What researchers identified were a host steps, which when used in concert, could result in LVAD patients who enjoy improved outcomes. Some of the interventions posed in the study include having a nephrologist on the medical team pre-implantation, enhanced training for dialysis nurses in the function of LAVD's and identifying patients with chronic kidney disease prior to transplant.

"Knowledge of cardiac devices and their interaction with the kidney is going to be of paramount importance for practicing nephrologists around the world," said Daniel W. Ross, MD, lead author and assistant professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, attending nephrologist for Northwell Health and Feinstein Institute scientist. "We hope this article serves as a reference for all renal physicians involved in the care of a cardiac patient with heart failure and spark ideas for future research."​

Source:

https://www.northwell.edu/about/news/press-releases/feinstein-institute-study-looks-impact-popular-pre-heart-transplant-therapy-kidney

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New assessment system shows which patients need to be examined for heart valve infection
New study reveals extensive healthcare costs that result from acute kidney injury
Brain function does not die immediately after the heart stops finds study
Weight loss following bariatric operation leads to improvements in heart health
New study describes how gene-environment interaction leads to congenital heart defects
Women have higher mortality risk than men in the first year after heart attack
Heart attack patients more likely to use emotion-focused coping strategies for stress
Heart disease patients could benefit from practicing both yoga and aerobic exercise

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows feasibility of home monitoring to detect heart arrhythmias in developing fetuses