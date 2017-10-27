Kidney transplantation may offer survival benefit for patients on long-term dialysis

October 27, 2017

A new study finds that kidney transplantation prolongs the lives of not only patients who have recently initiated dialysis, but also those who have been undergoing dialysis for more than a decade. The findings, which appear in an upcoming issue of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN), indicate that patients who may not have been referred for transplantation should be reevaluated.

In individuals with kidney failure, kidney transplantation is associated with longer survival than dialysis; however, this information comes from studies during an era in which patients received transplants relatively rapidly. Today, 13% of the nearly 100,000 wait-listed kidney transplant candidates in the United States have had kidney failure for more than 11 years.

John Gill, MD, MS (University of British Columbia and Vancouver's Providence Health Care) and his colleagues examined whether patients who receive transplants after prolonged treatment with dialysis derive a similar survival benefit as those who undergo transplantation earlier. "Because of recent changes in allocation policy, patients not previously wait-listed for many years can rapidly access transplantation if they are referred for transplantation and accepted onto a waiting list. We wanted to determine if these 'forgotten' patients might still benefit from transplantation despite being treated with dialysis for a very long period of time," said Dr. Gill. The researchers suspected that the benefit might not be the same because pre-transplant dialysis exposure is associated with inferior post-transplant kidney survival.

Related Stories

The team's study of 5365 patients in the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients determined the risk of death in recipients of a deceased donor kidney transplant after 10 or more years of dialysis treatment compared with wait-listed patients who continued to undergo dialysis. Patients were followed for at least 5 years.

The overall death rate for patients who underwent transplantation was 3.9 per 100 patient-years, compared with 5.8 per 100 person-years for patients who continued on dialysis. (A person-year is the number of years of follow-up multiplied by the number of people in the study.) After adjustments, transplant recipients had a 40% lower risk of dying than patients on dialysis who had equal lengths of follow-up from their 10-year dialysis anniversary. This benefit was observed in a variety of patient sub-groups, including patients ≥65 years of age and patients with diabetes. Transplant recipients were at higher risk of death for 180 days after transplantation, however, and they did not derive survival benefit until 657 days after transplantation, despite receiving good quality kidneys.

"Because transplantation is associated with longer survival in patients who have more than 10 years of dialysis treatment, patients who might not have been referred for transplantation should be reevaluated, as they might benefit," said Dr. Gill.

Source:

https://www.asn-online.org/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Report: Overall burden of kidney disease remains high in the U.S.
Kidney failure linked to lower quality of life, psychosocial challenges in young adults
New study describes unique role of androgens in kidney cancer
New study reveals extensive healthcare costs that result from acute kidney injury
Study examines effects of poor sleep on progression of chronic kidney disease
Most patients hospitalized with acute kidney injury not receiving follow-up care, study shows
Research identifies molecular mechanism that causes kidney cancer to resist drug treatment
Scientists explore popular pre-heart transplant therapy’s impact on kidney function

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New urine test accurately detects patients at risk for kidney damage after heart surgery