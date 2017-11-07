JTFPP guidelines offer practical advice on medications to treat seasonal allergic rhinitis

November 7, 2017

In a newly updated clinical practice guideline, published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, allergists offer practical advice on the best types and amounts of medications to treat seasonal allergic rhinitis. Annals is the scientific publication of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI).

"The Joint Task Force on Practice Parameters (JTFPP) formed a workgroup to develop a focused, systematic review to provide guidance to health care providers for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients under the age of 12," says allergist Dana Wallace, MD, past ACAAI president and co-author of the guideline.

According to Dr. Wallace, the guidelines focus on three key clinical statements:

  1. For initial treatment of SAR in adults, clinicians should routinely prescribe monotherapy with an intranasal corticosteroid (INCS) rather than INCS in combination with an oral antihistamine.
  2. For initial treatment of SAR in adults, clinicians should recommend an INCS over a leukotriene receptor antagonist.
  3. For treatment of moderate to severe SAR in adults, clinicians may recommend the combination of an INCS and an intranasal antihistamine for initial treatment.

Related Stories

"There is a strong message in the guidelines promoting the importance of shared decision-making with patients," said St. Louis University allergist Mark Dykewicz, MD, ACAAI member and lead author of the guidelines. "The guideline encourages physicians to make patients aware that taking two medications, e.g., using a combination of drugs, such as an oral antihistamine and INCS, is not always better than using a single drug such as an INCS. In contrast, the combination of an intranasal antihistamine and an intranasal corticosteroid does lead to greater relief than use of either medication by itself. Yet, using the two types of drugs in a combination nose spray product will likely be more expensive than using either a single nose spray such as an INCS, or using two individual medication sprays to deliver the combination." Dr. Dykewicz stressed that using both medications, either combined or separately, may increase side effects such as the bad taste described by some patients, attributed to the nasal antihistamine component.

This is the first JTFPP guideline that was developed using a GRADE (Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluations) methodology, a very rigorous, systematic, evidence-based approach to making clinical recommendations. "We want physicians to know it is a very different type of guideline than our previous practice parameters," said Dr. Wallace. "We believe the first and third recommendations will confirm the experience of most allergists. Physicians will likely consider using the combination recommended in #3 more quickly if not initially for moderate-to-severe patients."

Source:

http://acaai.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study: Most pediatricians do not tell parents about early peanut introduction to prevent allergy
Study unlocks complexities of cell death process that plays key role in health and disease
Allergy medication restores nervous system function in patients with chronic MS
Lung microbiome plays major role in asthma severity and response to treatment
Eczema and family history linked to severe hospitalization for children with asthma
Study provides deeper understanding on mechanisms of lipid-based autoimmune disease
Dogs may protect children from allergic eczema and asthma
Neutron crystallography study could open avenues for new drugs to battle diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research: Peanut allergy in children has increased 21% since 2010