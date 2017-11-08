Scientists find way to stimulate growth of new neural connections in the brain

November 8, 2017

A team led by University of Idaho scientists has found a way to stimulate formation of new neural connections in the adult brain in a study that could eventually help humans fend off memory loss, brain trauma and other ailments in the central nervous system.

Peter G. Fuerst, an associate professor in the College of Science's Department of Biological Sciences and WWAMI Medical Education Program, and a team that included lead author doctoral student Aaron Simmons, were able to stimulate growth of new neural connections in mice that are needed to connect the cells into neural circuits. Their study, which included scientists from the University of Louisville and University of Puerto Rico-Humacao, is titled "DSCAM-Mediated Control of Dendritic and Axonal Arbor Outgrowth Enforces Tiling and Inhibits Synaptic Plasticity." It was published today in the Journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"The paper is a study into factors that prevent adult neurons from making new connections," Fuerst said. "Regulation of this process is important to prevent several disorders, such as autism, but is also related to the inability of the adult nervous system to readily recover from damage."

Researchers studied a cell population that has the unusual ability to make new connections into adulthood, but under normal conditions does not grow the needed axons or dendrites. The team was able to genetically manipulate the cell population in the mice to induce axon and dendrite outgrowth. They found this induced the formation of stable, functional connections with new cells.

"The idea is that one could stimulate the nervous system to make new connections if there was some kind of trauma," Fuerst said. "Maybe this is the way to reactivate the cell to build those new connections that we can take advantage of clinically."

Related Stories

Their efforts included research through the regional WWAMI Medical Education Program at the University of Washington and could have wide ramifications for other adult neurological conditions that prevent human brains from making those needed connections as an adult.

"In children in early development it's very easy to make new connections, but adults lose that ability, and we want to see why that is," he said.

The genetic manipulation used in mice as part of the study wouldn't work in humans. Instead, Fuerst and his team would next like to test small-molecule drugs that regulate these central nervous system processes - currently used to combat cancer in humans - to see if they can help the nervous system make new connections in mice.

"These contributions by Peter and his team right here at the University of Idaho are helping advance global neurological research," said Janet Nelson, vice president for research and economic development. "I'm excited by the potential impact of this research on the understanding of the brain and in advancing human health."

Source:

http://www.uidaho.edu/news/news-articles/news-releases/2017-november/110617-braintraumaresearch

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Brain connectivity pattern demonstrates familial and heritable relationships, study reveals
Healthy people with psychotic-like experiences have altered brain dynamics, study finds
Researchers show where in the brain Alzheimer's disease begins
Study: Diverse autism symptoms may stem from malfunction in communication among brain cells
Gelatin promotes faster healing of the blood brain barrier after injury
Scientists identify treatments that may restore brain function to autism patients
Targeting blood-clotting protein may help treat multiple sclerosis and other diseases
Inflammation in mid-life may be linked to brain shrinkage decades later

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify neural circuitry responsible for rousing the brain during sleep apnea