Children have better odds of receiving preventive care when parents get Medicaid through ACA expansion

November 13, 2017

When low-income parents enroll in Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) state expansion program, their children have considerably better odds of receiving annual preventive care pediatrician visits, according to a new analysis by the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University.

This "spillover effect," explained in a study published online today and scheduled for the December issue of the journal Pediatrics, demonstrates that the potential benefits of Medicaid expansion extend beyond the newly covered adults.

"These findings are of great significance given the current uncertainty surrounding the future of the ACA and Medicaid expansions authorized by the law," said senior author Eric T. Roberts, Ph.D., assistant professor in Pitt Public Health's Department of Health Policy and Management. "Lawmakers crafting policy proposals that could curtail Medicaid benefits or eligibility should recognize that such efforts would not just limit the receipt of health care services by low-income adults, but also by their children."

The ACA provided states the opportunity to expand Medicaid coverage to all low-income people at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level. So far, 31 states and the District of Columbia have expanded Medicaid coverage.

Roberts and his colleagues identified 50,622 parent-child pairs from data collected in the 2001 through 2013 Medical Expenditure Panel Surveys, a nationally representative survey administered by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services that includes detailed information on family structure and demographics, including health insurance status and health care use.

Related Stories

They discovered that children of parents who had recently enrolled in Medicaid had a 29 percent higher probability than children of unenrolled parents of receiving their well child visit, which is recommended annually for children age 3 and older, and more frequently for infants and toddlers.

During the visits, the children are examined for growth and development and given immunizations, and their caregivers are guided on proper nutrition and child behaviors. Studies have shown that children who get well child visits are more likely to receive all their immunizations and less likely to have avoidable hospitalizations. The U.S. has persistently low rates of well child visits, particularly in low-income families.

"There are many reasons that parental Medicaid coverage increases the likelihood of well child visits for their children," said Roberts. "It could be that insurance enhances the parents' ability to navigate the health care system for themselves and their children, increasing their comfort in scheduling well child visits. Medicaid enrollment could be a sort of 'welcome mat,' in which eligible but previously uninsured children are enrolled after their parents gain coverage. It also could be that parental Medicaid coverage frees up more money to provide preventive services to their children, because even copays can be a deterrent to medical care among low-income people."

Source:

http://www.upmc.com/media/NewsReleases/2017/Pages/roberts-spillover-medicaid.aspx

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Neighborhood's quality has long-term effects on child and adolescent problem behaviors
The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital earns validation as leader in cardiology care
Infusions of cord blood cells can help improve motor function in children with cerebral palsy
Study: Most adults believe today’s children are not healthier than kids of their own generation
Novartis PARADIGMS study shows safety and efficacy of new treatment in pediatric MS patients
Novel laboratory model may shine light on development of pediatric high-grade glioma
Sunovion announces results from Phase 3 clinical study of new drug in children, adolescents with bipolar depression
Removing electronic media from child or teen's bedroom can improve sleep

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New gene therapy trial for X-linked myotubular myopathy offers hope to children