Scientists improve resolution of optical microscope using mirrored coverslip and computer algorithms

November 13, 2017

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Chicago improved the speed, resolution, and light efficiency of an optical microscope by switching from a conventional glass coverslip to a reflective, mirrored coverslip and applying new computer algorithms to process the resulting data.

Hari Shroff, Ph.D., chief of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering's lab section on High Resolution Optical Imaging (HROI), and his team have spent the last few years developing optical microscopes that produce high resolution images at very high speed. After his lab develops these new microscopes, they release the plans and software for free, so any researcher can replicate the advances made at NIH.

This latest microscope builds on previous improvements that Shroff's lab had made with selective plane illumination microscopy (SPIM). The developments are described in a paper published Nov. 13, 2017, in the advance online edition of Nature Communications. SPIM systems differ from traditional microscopes because they use light sheets to excite the sample, only exposing the imaged sample plane to light. Because only the portion of the sample being imaged (rather than the entire sample) is exposed to light, there is less overall damage to the sample. Thus, SPIM systems are gentler than traditional microscopes.

In 2013, Shroff and his colleague in the HROI lab, Yicong Wu, developed the diSPIM--a SPIM system equipped with two lenses so it obtains two views of the sample instead of just one. Just as using two eyes provides much better depth and three-dimensional perception than using only one eye, the dual view microscope enables 3-D imaging with much greater clarity and resolution than traditional single-view imaging. In 2016, they added a third lens, showing that this additional view can further improve light efficiency and resolution in 3-D imaging.

"Once we incorporated three lenses, we found it became increasingly difficult to add more," said Shroff. "Not because we reached the limit of our computational abilities, but because we ran out of physical space."

The lenses used to image the samples are bulky and need to be close to the samples to clearly image the detailed subcellular structure within a single cell or the neuronal development within a worm embryo. The space around the sample becomes more and more limited with each additional lens.

Related Stories

Wu and Shroff's solution was conceptually simple and relatively low-cost. Instead of trying to find ways to stuff in more lenses, they use mirrored coverslips.

"It's a lot like looking into a mirror," Shroff explained. "If you look at a scene in a mirror, you can view perspectives that are otherwise hidden. We used this same principle with the microscope. We can see the sample conventionally using the usual views enabled by the lenses themselves, while at the same time recording the reflected images of the sample provided by the mirror."

One complication is that both the conventional and reflected views contain an unwanted background generated by the light source. In order to deal with this problem, Wu and Shroff collaborated closely with Patrick La Riviere's group at the University of Chicago. La Riviere is an expert in computational imaging, and helped the team create computer processing software that can identify and remove the unwanted background and clarify the image.

Using the mirrored coverslips in conjunction with the computer software, the team was able to improve the speed two-fold and almost double the resolution in comparison with conventional diSPIM systems without changing the hardware of the microscope. An additional benefit of the technique is that with mirrored coverslips, the microscope is able to collect more light from the sample without increasing the overall light exposure to the sample. As a result, it increases the efficiency by two to three times compared with diSPIM. The researchers hope that in the future this technique may be adapted to other forms of microscopy.​

Source:

https://www.nibib.nih.gov/news-events/newsroom/mirror-image-researchers-create-higher-quality-pictures-biospecimens

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists solve decade-old mystery that could lead to development of new treatments for TB
Study elucidates how obesity makes breast cancer more aggressive
Optical microscopy resolution revolution
Evidence for possible impacts of light alcohol consumption during pregnancy is “surprisingly limited,” study reveals
Life-like color reproduction and virtually noise-free images provided for microscopy with Olympus' SC180
Novel microscopy technique can more accurately diagnose cancer than current methods
Studying the nanomechanical properties of aging and cancerous cells using AFM
Type of needle used in anesthesia not linked to post-dural puncture headache, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Low blood phosphate levels may pose danger to cardiovascular health