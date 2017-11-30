Patient complaint rates appear to decrease with physician age, study finds

November 30, 2017

Bottom Line: Older ophthalmologists were less likely than younger colleagues to be associated with patient complaints.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Unsolicited patient complaints (UPCs) are a chance for physicians and health care systems to learn what patients perceive to be wrong in their health care encounter.. Understanding factors associated with complaints might point to ways to improve encounters and patient experiences.

What and When: Investigators measured the rate of complaints over time by physician age using patient complaints registered between 2002-2015 in Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Patient Advocacy Reporting System (PARS), a database of complaints and physician specialty data.

Related Stories

Who: 1,342 attending ophthalmologists or neuro-ophthalmologists who graduated from medical school before 2010 at 20 U.S. health care organizations participating in PARS. Physicians were divided into five age groups from 31 to older than 70.

How (Study Design): This is an observational study. Because researchers are not intervening for purposes of the study they cannot control natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: William O. Cooper, M.D., M.P.H., Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, and coauthors.

Results: Rates of patient complaints seemed to decrease with physician age.

Study Limitations: Potentially incomplete data collection at participating health care facilities, but the Vanderbilt Center for Patient and Professional Advocacy provides benchmarks and targets for institutions to minimize this possibility.

Study Conclusions: Younger ophthalmologists seemed more likely than older colleagues to be associated with patient complaints. System efforts at clinical education and practice management to address complaints might focus on these ophthalmologist groups.

Source:

https://media.jamanetwork.com/news-item/physician-age-influence-likelihood-patient-complaints/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Increase in reported cases of Cyclospora infections compared to last year, CDC reports
Researchers develop online tool to predict survival of cancer patients
A smartphone app approved as a method of contraception
Many doctors, nurses working when sick with contagious infections
Uptake of HPV vaccination is worryingly low among childhood cancer survivors
Worldwide report on tobacco control measures - progress over last 10 years
Women with a medical history of breast or ovarian cancer often fail to test for inherited genetic changes
Predators in the scientific world plaguing research work finds major investigation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

My name is James Gimzewski and I am a distinguished professor at UCLA. I'm in the Chemistry and Biochemistry department, but I am also heavily involved in the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. We were probably the first to pioneer the idea of what is now known as mechanobiology – the study of the mechanical properties of cancer cells as a potential diagnostic tool.

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Anyslide by microDimensions provides a cloud-based digital pathology platform