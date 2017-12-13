Researchers suggest role for MKL1 protein in development of inflammatory bowel disease

December 13, 2017

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including the two conditions ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, results in long-term inflammation of the gut and is associated with dysregulation of the immune system. However, it is notoriously difficult to determine the cause of IBD, although genetic and environmental factors are implicated. To better understand disease development, researchers have developed a mouse model in which gut inflammation is induced by addition of the chemical dextran sodium sulfate (DSS) to the drinking water of mice.

Mice lacking the MKL1 protein, which shuttles between cytoplasm and nucleus serving as a transcriptional co-factor of serum response factor, develop less-severe inflammation in the IBD model than control animals. This suggested that MKL1 has a role in IBD disease development, but the details of this were unclear. Researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) built on this knowledge by generating mice overexpressing human MKL1 in specific white blood cells. They revealed that MKL1 causes the development of inflammation by controlling white blood cell functions. Their findings were published in Scientific Reports.

Related Stories

The gut lining closest to the intestinal canal contains a layer of tissue including white blood cells known as macrophages, which are the scavengers of the immune system. These macrophages help maintain the gut equilibrium, and protect it from infection.

The TMDU researchers showed MKL1 is expressed at higher levels in the macrophages of mice treated with DSS than untreated mice. This strongly suggested a role for macrophage MKL1 in the development of IBD.

The team then developed mice that expressed high levels of human MKL1 specifically in their lineage of macrophages, which are large white blood cells regulating the immune system.

"We noticed that these transgenic mice had fewer proportion of macrophages and more monocytes in the lining of their colon wall than control mice," explains Jianbo An, lead author of the study. "Intestinal macrophages suppress inflammation as a part of their defensive immune response."

"Microscopic examination of the colons of DSS-treated transgenic mice revealed destruction of the epithelium and severe ulceration," corresponding author Akinori Kimura says. "This was accompanied by a massive influx of inflammatory cells. The fulminant pathology may result from mitigated anti-inflammatory property of macrophages."

As the overexpression of MKL1 worsens the development of IBD-associated inflammation, this suggests that targeting of the protein or gene has potential for the treatment of IBD, which currently has no cure.

Source:

http://www.tmd.ac.jp/english/press-release/20171212_1/index.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Reducing mitochondrial protein in cardiac muscle cells initiates heart failure
Clinical study uses genetic testing to match AML patients with new therapies
Researchers seek to understand role of novel protein in tumor metastasis
Gene therapy shows promising effect against blood clots, study states
Specific protein negatively affects pancreatic cells and leads to cancer growth
New treatment aims to target abnormally shaped protein in deadly childhood brain cancer
European Cancer Patient Coalition highlights need to increase access for genetic and biomarker testing
Study finds altered blood flow in brains of preterm newborns

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists investigate new role of old protein in breast cancer