3D simulation reveals beneficial impact of medically induced brain cooling

May 18, 2018

Fresh insight into how the brain responds to medically induced cooling could inform treatments for head injuries and conditions such as stroke.

The study, carried out in 3D simulations, could also help babies at risk of birthing complications.

A newly developed model of cooling's impact on the scalp has shown that the process - routinely used to limit head injury - can prompt a beneficial drop in temperature deep in the brain.

The research shows that lowering the brain temperature after head injury or stroke helps relieve pressure inside the head to avert swelling and further injury, especially in critical cases.

Researchers examined in greater detail than ever before how lowering scalp temperature impacts on blood vessels and tissue throughout the brain.

Related Stories

The model, developed by engineers in collaboration with medical experts at the University of Edinburgh, is the first to take into account simultaneous flow, heat transfer and metabolism between arteries, veins and brain tissue in three dimensions throughout the organ.

The results, obtained as 3D temperature and blood volume maps, could help develop and test therapeutic cooling techniques and inform sophisticated clinical trials.

Using computer simulations, researchers from found that cooling the heads of newborn babies to 10C would enable their core brain temperature to fall from a normal level of 37C to below 36C - which is recognized as low enough to aid recovery.

This could dramatically help babies at risk of long-term damage from birth complications, without having to cool their entire body, researchers say. When applied to adult brains, the model predicted cooling was able to precipitate a potentially beneficial 0.5C drop, in line with clinical observations.

Researchers who developed the latest model say it could be modified to mimic the effects of stroke in the brain, or the impact of administering drugs.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, was supported by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

Dr Prashant Valluri, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Engineering, who led the study, said: "Our sophisticated model should enable speedy progress in developing optimum treatments involving brain cooling, and support the development of studies on brain health."

Professor Ian Marshall, of the University of Edinburgh's College of Medicine, who co-led the research, said: "Getting vital patient information such as core brain temperature is a challenge and is only currently possible through expensive MRI scans. A robust model which can predict temperature and blood flow is therefore the need of the hour."

Source:

https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/2018/3d-simulation-shows-benefits-of-brain-cooling

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

UC San Diego scientists discover gene that helps prevent neurodegenerative diseases
Researchers shed light on biological mechanism underlying link between height and cognition
Brain abnormality linked to general risk for mental illness
Study uncovers new circuit that fine tunes brain's decision to hide or confront threats
Study lays foundation for treating drug, alcohol addicts with noninvasive brain stimulation
New AI software accurately identifies commonest cause of stroke and dementia
Study shows link between better diet quality and larger brain volume
CAMH study reveals novel insights into brain networks in people with autism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Raising Awareness of Childhood Dementia

The Dementia Strikes Children Too campaign aims to raise awareness of childhood dementia, drive for better clinical education of this group of diseases, and put in place the systems and tools for earlier diagnosis.

Raising Awareness of Childhood Dementia

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Many post-menopausal women shy away from discussing their sexual health with their physician, often because they believe it is a natural part of life and they should suffer. Dr. Mickey Karram wants to change that, by encouraging women to talk to their physician about the treatments available to them.

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Princeton researchers create and share detailed maps of over thousand neurons