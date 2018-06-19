Study finds elevated risk of congenital defects in lithium-exposed infants

June 19, 2018

Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai found an elevated risk of major congenital malformations in fetuses after first-trimester exposure to lithium, in the largest study ever to examine the risk of birth defects in lithium-exposed babies.

Nearly one and one-half times as many babies exposed to lithium during the first trimester experienced major malformations compared to the unexposed group (7.4 percent compared with 4.3 percent). In addition, risk for neonatal hospital readmission was nearly doubled in lithium-exposed babies compared to the unexposed group (27.5 percent versus 14.3 percent). However, lithium exposure was not associated with pregnancy complications or other delivery outcomes, such as pre-eclampsia, preterm birth, gestational diabetes, or low birth weight. In addition, the researchers found that the risk of birth defects in lithium-exposed infants was lower than previously thought, because previous studies did not look at large enough populations.

Related Stories

The study examined the risk of congenital malformations such as heart defects and pregnancy complications in a meta-analysis of primary data from 727 lithium-exposed pregnancies compared to a control group of 21,397 pregnancies in mothers with a mood disorder who were not taking lithium. The data was taken from six study sites in Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The researchers also measured delivery outcomes and neonatal hospital readmissions within 28 days of birth.

Lithium therapy is widely recommended as a first-line treatment for bipolar disorder, which affects approximately 2 percent of the world's population. Lithium helps to prevent severe depression and mania. In the United States, bipolar disorder is more commonly treated with anti-psychotic drugs instead of lithium.

"Women should be informed on malformation risk in first-trimester exposed infants, but also about very high relapse risks for mental illness both during pregnancy and during the postpartum period," said the study's senior author, Veerle Bergink, MD, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "Given the well-documented effectiveness of lithium in reducing relapse in the perinatal period, some important clinical considerations are either to continue lithium in a lower dose during the first trimester or to restart lithium after the first trimester or immediately postpartum."

Source:

http://icahn.mssm.edu/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Mediterranean-style eating pattern with lean unprocessed red meat improves heart health
Teens and young adults with type 1 diabetes often experience stigma
‘Where the need is’: Tackling teen pregnancy with a midwife at school
Researchers develop 'surgery in a pill' to reverse type 2 diabetes
People with heart problems do not take enough exercise, shows study
Researchers identify culprit that spurs damaging inflammation following heart attack
Research shows link between higher serum vitamin D levels and lower cholesterol in children
Genetic mutation shown to cause bipolar disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Zika Virus: What Does the Future Hold?

Following the Zika virus epidemic that swept across Brazil between 2015-2016, Dr. Julia Clarke and her team begun working to establish the long-term effects of Zika, and recently discovered that TNF-a inhibitors can be used to prevent microencephaly.

Zika Virus: What Does the Future Hold?

Investigating Enamel Nanostructure with Nanoindentation

In this interview, Dr S. Amini, post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interface, talks to AZoM about his work involving the structural properties and mechanical responses of teeth enamel.

Investigating Enamel Nanostructure with Nanoindentation
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers assess impact of sleep apnea treatment on diabetes management