Scientists find genetic marker that indicates a person's risk for tachycardia-induced cardiomyopathy

August 9, 2018

Scientists in Japan have found a potential marker to identify which people with abnormally fast heartbeats are at high risk of developing heart failure.

The results were published in June in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine, a journal from the American Heart Association.

Atrial fibrillation, or chronically, abnormally fast heartbeat, can be a symptom of a potentially fatal disease known as tachycardia-induced cardiomyopathy (TIC). The condition can be reversed and damage can be prevented, but only if the heartbeat is brought back into proper rhythm through drugs or catheter therapy. TIC is currently only diagnosed after ruling out other potential heart disorders, and little is known about risk factors for TIC, according to study author Yukiko Nakano, an associate professor at the Graduate School of Biomedical & Health Sciences at Hiroshima University.

Related Stories

Now her team has taken a step toward diagnosing and treating the condition more quickly. The researchers identified a genetic marker that indicates when a person with a fast heartbeat is more likely to develop TIC and, eventually, heart failure. Heart disease is the third cause of death in Japan, according to the World Health Organization,

"Atrial fibrillation is the most common cause of TIC in patients without a history of structural heart diseases," Nakano wrote. "Poorly controlled ventricular rates may worsen ventricular function, but only a fraction of patients with atrial fibrillation develop TIC."

Previous studies have identified 26 genetic variants associated with atrial fibrillation. Of these, only two are cardiac ion channel genes, which help regulate the heart's conduction. The gene HCN4 is the only one that is known to have a critical function in the autonomic control of heart rate, so Nakano and her team investigated how small changes in the gene could indicate a greater risk for developing heart failure in a study of 73 patients. The genetically different HCN4 marks which patients are at increased risk for heart failure.

While the researchers plan to further validate their results with a larger study cohort, they're hopeful that they're on the right track to help people at risk for cardiac damage or even death.

"We will be able to distinguish the high-risk atrial fibrillation patients developing heart failure and consider [them] for early therapeutic intervention," Nakano said. "We can prevent their heart failure by stricter heart rate control or early rhythm control [using currently available heart devices and drugs]."

Nakano also said that this genetic marker could potentially serve as a therapeutic target for the development of a drug to help patients with atrial fibrillation maintain or restore a healthy heart rhythm.

Source:

https://www.hiroshima-u.ac.jp/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Female heart attack victims more likely to survive if treated by a female doctor
Doxorubicin drug causes heart toxicity by disrupting the immune system
Study improves understanding of preeclampsia heart damage in pregnancy
Exposure to even low air pollution levels linked to changes in heart structure
Study to examine whether modulating gut bacteria can improve cardiac function in heart failure patients
Researchers develop drug-delivery system that allows rapid response to heart attacks
Physical activity can help reduce risk of heart disease in older adults
New high-sensitivity blood test quickly rules out heart attack in emergency room patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Transgender individuals may be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease