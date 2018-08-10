ABHI Develops Strong US Support Strategy for UK Healthtech Industry

The Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) is offering UK companies the opportunity to take part in a number of US-based activities designed to help them access the US market.

Having already established a strong network of relationships across Texas, the UK’s largest health technology trade association is continuing to develop networks and connections with healthcare systems across the West and East Coast of America.

The visits are suitable for anyone looking to do business stateside and have been designed to enhance growth and help gain a return on US investment.

The first will take place in September with a visit to the internationally-renowned AdvaMed MedTech Conference and a two-day tour of hospital systems in Philadelphia. Taking place from the 24-28 September 2018, the mission gives delegates an opportunity to meet senior clinical and leadership teams. Those attending will be joining a group of senior healthcare organisations, including the AHSN’s and Medcity, plus innovative companies like Health Enterprise East, SurgEase Innovations and Medovate. Bookings for which close soon.

October (13–19, 2018) will see a visit to ASA’s leading event, ANESTHESIOLOGY 2018, followed by a tailored meeting programme, introducing companies to major hospital systems and healthcare organisations around the San Francisco area, including one of the US’ premier medical schools, Stanford Medicine. A strong line-up of UK companies is already assembled for the mission, which includes Penlon, P3 Medical, Lumeon, Pentland Medical and Directed Systems.

The ABHI’s seventh mission to Texas will take place on 26 - 30 November 2018, once again visiting major hospital systems in Houston, Dallas and Austin. It will meet clinical leaders across this highly-developed ecosystem, which includes accelerators, business chambers, professional service companies and the Dell Medical School, which incorporates ABHI’s own Innovation Hub. Highlighting the success of ABHI’s previous work in the region, demand for places on the mission and Hub is high, with several companies already committed to both.

Grant funding of £2,000 is available for both the September and October missions, subject to eligibility, to help offset visit costs.