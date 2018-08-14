Researchers propose new theory for how rare gene mutations cause Alzheimer's disease

August 14, 2018

A University of Adelaide-led team of scientists has suggested a potential link between iron in our cells and the rare gene mutations that cause Alzheimer's disease, which could provide new avenues for future research.

In a paper published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience, the team proposes a new theory for how rare gene mutations cause Alzheimer's disease. A theory that, if proven, could assist in finding a way to prevent the crippling disease.

The researchers caution people against making choices about diet or supplements based on this idea, as their theory only relates to how cells handle iron, not how much iron is in a person's diet.

Background

"For 20 years most scientists have believed that a small protein fragment, amyloid beta, causes Alzheimer's disease," says Associate Professor Michael Lardelli, School of Biological Sciences, the University of Adelaide.

"Clearing out amyloid beta from the brains of people who are developing Alzheimer's disease can slow their rate of cognitive decline. But, so far, nothing has been able to stop the relentless progression of the disease," he says.

A chance conversation between Associate Professor Lardelli, Dr Amanda Lumsden (South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) and Flinders University) and Dr Morgan Newman (the University of Adelaide) was the inspiration for the new theory of how mutations might cause Alzheimer's disease.

Dr Lumsden has a background in the biology of how cells use iron, while the Adelaide researchers study the genes that cause Alzheimer's disease when mutated.

After bringing their ideas to additional experts, such as Associate Professor Jack Rogers at Harvard Medical School and Dr Shohreh Majd of Flinders University, this group of researchers has now published a paper suggesting their new theory for how mutations might cause the rare but devastating, early onset form of Alzheimer's disease that afflicts some families.

Related Stories

The new theory

The team suggests that the abnormalities seen in inherited Alzheimer's disease could result from problems in how neurons handle iron.

"Cells need iron to survive. In particular, iron is essential for the tiny powerhouses of all cells - the mitochondria - to generate most of the energy that keeps cells functioning," says Associate Professor Lardelli.

"The genes mutated in inherited Alzheimer's disease seem likely to affect how iron enters neurons, how it is recycled within neurons, and how it is exported from neurons.

"Since neurons have such huge energy needs, disturbing the way they handle iron can have serious, long-term consequences.

"Furthermore, iron is a key player in inflammation and in the production of damaging molecules named 'reactive oxygen species', and both occur at high levels in brains with Alzheimer's disease," says Associate Professor Lardelli.

While the researchers see intriguing connections between iron and Alzheimer's disease, further investigation will be required to understand how mutations that cause the disease affect cellular iron.

Source:

https://www.adelaide.edu.au/news/news101902.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research finds link between increased vitamin K2 levels and reduced fracture rates in children
Research: Stretching offers psychological benefits, may help reduce risk of injury
New 'leadless' pacemakers less likely to cause complications, research finds
Open-source software creates powerful, accurate simulations for movement research
Okayama University research could improve prognosis of diabetic kidney disease
Breakthrough in stem cell research could lead to cure for cystic fibrosis
Special collection of papers highlights research on craniofacial genetics
Research discoveries reveal insights behind neurological degeneration

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Bruker launches innovative iProbe HRMAS for biomolecular, materials and clinical research