Bedfont to introduce 2nd generation FeNO monitor at ERS 2018

Sep 14 2018
Bedfont Scientific Ltd. launches their new and improved FeNO monitor exclusively at the world’s largest European Respiratory Society Congress with a competition to win one.
Medical device manufacturer, Bedfont, who has specialized in breath analysis for over 40 years, has announced a new and improved 2nd generation NObreath®. The FeNO monitor will be launched exclusively at ERS, the world’s largest European Respiratory Society Congress, which takes place this year September 15-19th in Paris.
The 2nd generation FeNO monitor is launched after the recent publication of the NICE guidance on Asthma: diagnosis, monitoring and chronic asthma management, to improve asthma care, which included the NObreath® FeNO monitor from Bedfont as a recommended device.
To celebrate the exclusive launch, the second-generation family business will also be holding a competition at their stand where delegates will have the chance to be entered into a prize draw to win a new NObreath®.
Jason Smith, Managing Director, comments:
As a breath analysis medical device manufacturer who exports globally, ERS is a key congress for us to reconnect with our customers from around the world. We are thrilled to be launching the 2nd generation NObreath® exclusively at ERS this year as we feel it would be quite symbolic; this launch will bring the product full circle, as the very first NObreath® was too launched at an ERS Congress 11 years ago. We’re excited to show our customers what’s in store for the advancement of respiratory care.”