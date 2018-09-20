Celltrion and Emory University sign 'Incubation' agreement to develop new drug candidates for atherosclerosis

Sep 20 2018

Celltrion, Inc. signed an 'Incubation' agreement with Emory University in Atlanta to support the research and development of new drug candidates for atherosclerosis.

'Incubation' agreement is one of the open innovation measures by which a company provides its internal resources and capabilities, such as research space and facility, manpower and business operation consulting, to an external research institute or startup so as to support the research and ensure autonomy of the research aimed at developing new drugs or next-generation technology on the condition that the company can preferentially discuss commercialization of the research output.

Under the agreement, Celltrion will share Celltrion's accumulated biologics development expertise with Emory University School of Medicine and the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at Emory University and Georgia Institute of Technology, and provide research costs and manufacturing materials of new drug candidates for atherosclerosis. Celltrion will have a preferential right to acquire a license for inventions resulting from the agreement.

Related Stories

Atherosclerosis is a vascular disease, in which the blood vessels are narrowed or clogged due to plaque made up of fat, cholesterol, immune cells and vascular wall cells in the blood vessel. This results in ischemic heart diseases (e.g., myocardial infarction and angina), stroke and peripheral arterial disease. Ischemic heart disease and stroke are the world's leading causes of death, accounting for a combined 15.2 million deaths worldwide in 2016.

Statins that lower cholesterol and lipid levels in blood are widely used to alleviate the onset and progression of atherosclerosis. Despite the success of lipid lowering drugs, atherosclerotic diseases continue to be the major cause of death worldwide. This highlights the need to develop new drugs that can complement the lipid lowering drugs by targeting new mechanisms of action to prevent and reduce the risk of atherosclerotic diseases.

"We are delighted to cooperate with the internationally renowned research team at Emory University led by Dr. Hanjoong Jo, John and Jan Portman Endowed Professor and Associate Chair in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Division of Cardiology, who is a leader in the area of mechanically regulated genes in atherosclerosis research," says the official of Celltrion. "Based on this Incubation agreement, Celltrion will make further plans to secure more various new drugs and technologies. We are hoping that more research institutes and corporations will take an interest in our open innovation."

Meanwhile, Celltrion recently announced a plan of launching Bio CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) business, in a bid to pursue open innovation for development of new drugs.​

Source:

http://www.celltrion.com/

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Discovery could lead to new targeted treatment for people with lung cancer
Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Nearly one in three opioid prescriptions in the US not justified, finds analysis
Research finds why foods high in unsaturated fats protect against cardiovascular disease
Study provides insights into how harmful white blood cells form during tuberculosis
Study shows how cellular waste disposal processes also promote inflammation
Improve reliability, accuracy of drug discovery process with new 3D cell analysis technology
Stimuli-responsive nanoparticles can specifically target infections to prevent spread of bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mediterranean diet could be better than ‘Viagra’ for erectile dysfunction