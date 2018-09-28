Cosmetic surgery providers' websites offer incomplete information to breast augmentation customers

Sep 28 2018

Research at Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) has found that websites by cosmetic surgery providers offer incomplete information to perspective patients.

A study performed by Laura Manley, a fourth year medical student, and Professor Pietro Ghezzi, RM Phillips Chair in Experimental Medicine at BSMS, investigated the first 200 websites returned by a Google search on breast enlargement.

In total, 74% of the results were the websites of cosmetic surgery providers followed by price comparison websites (6%).

With many women under increasing pressure in regards to their body image, a growing number are choosing to undergo breast augmentation procedures.

Related Stories

Figures from 2017 show that almost 300,000 and 28,000 surgeries were performed in the USA and in the UK respectively.

Many women initially turn to the internet for information on the procedure, including the costs involved, possible side effects and which surgeon to use.

Professor Ghezzi said: "This study found that cosmetic surgery providers' websites failed to provide complete information,

"They offered adequate information on the procedure itself, mentioning five aspects of it on average, such as the anesthetic used, the location of the incision and the type of implant.

"However, only a quarter of them reported the cost of the procedure or the fact that the procedure is not permanent. Only one in five disclosed the potential limitations of the final result of the implants."

These websites were also poor in informing possible clients about the many potential complications of the procedure such as the risk of infections, ruptures and capsular contractures, with only one complication described on average.

The complications least mentioned were the need for revision surgery or reoperation (one third of the websites analysed) or the risk of a particular type of lymphoma (one in ten websites).

Professor Ghezzi added: "Incomplete information can be a cause for patients not being fully satisfied with the surgery, filing complaints or even resorting to litigation. The study highlights the need for plastic surgeons to develop guidelines for the information that is provided by websites on breast augmentation."

Source:

https://www.bsms.ac.uk/about/news/2018/09-28-online-information-provides-incomplete-information-on-the-complications-of-breast-augmentation.aspx

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

International research effort yields 'Image-Activated Cell Sorting' technology
Research shows pollution is reaching the placenta
Cancer Research UK invests £14 million to transform London into cancer biotherapeutics hub
Australian research breakthrough could lead to more effective treatments for dry eye disease
Curious case of the lost contact lens - after 28 years!
Nanocellulose fibers can reduce fat absorption, research finds
Research grade goniometer system to measure light scattering
New research confirms link between DDT exposure and autism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study explores how first-time NIAID awardees compete for subsequent research project grants