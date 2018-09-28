Study explores role of race and ethnicity in minority resident training experiences

Sep 28 2018

Black, Hispanic, and Native Americans constitute one-third of the U.S. population, but only 9% of practicing physicians. To address the lack of diversity and inclusion in medicine, Yale physicians conducted a study exploring the role of race and ethnicity in minority resident training experiences.

The research team, led by Dr. Aba Osseo-Asare, conducted qualitative interviews with more than two dozen minority residents during a conference in 2017. The participants represented a range of races and ethnicities as well as medical specialties and geographic locations. They were asked about their general experiences as residents, specific incidents involving race and discrimination, and the diversity climate at their institutions, among other questions.

Related Stories

Three major themes emerged from the interviews. Minority residents described daily experience of bias and microaggressions. They also detailed being asked to serve as race/ethnicity "ambassadors" to help resolve issues of diversity at their institutions. Third, the residents reported experiencing a dichotomy between their professional and personal identities. Instances of bias were often subtle or covert, the researchers observed.

To address this complex problem, the research team pointed to a recently established requirement that all residency programs promote recruitment and retention of a diverse workforce. Lead author Osseo-Asare suggested that programs take more ownership for diversity and inclusion in ways that do not place undue burden on minority residents alone -- burdens that could limit educational opportunities and contribute to burnout among minority residents. Strategic planning to promote diversity and inclusion can include more proactive efforts, such as forums for discussing racial issues and anti-bias training.

Source:

https://www.yale.edu/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags:

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study explores how first-time NIAID awardees compete for subsequent research project grants
Breakthrough in stem cell research could lead to cure for cystic fibrosis
Probiotics do not really help says latest research
Research grade goniometer system to measure light scattering
Australian research breakthrough could lead to more effective treatments for dry eye disease
Research shows pollution is reaching the placenta
UK and European research collaborations receive vote of confidence by three major cancer charities
Nanocellulose fibers can reduce fat absorption, research finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research discoveries reveal insights behind neurological degeneration