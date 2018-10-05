New method for quantification of liposome formulated drugs

Oct 5 2018

Postnova Analytics has published an application study that describes a new method for quantification of liposome encapsulated drug using Centrifugal Field-Flow Fractionation (CF3).

Nanoparticles including liposomes are increasingly used for delivery of drug molecules. During formulation of a liposome around a drug particle, a relatively large amount of free drug may remain unencapsulated and therefore not available for drug delivery via the liposomal carrier. For formulation groups adopting this drug delivery methodology it is important to quantify the amount of free versus encapsulated drug in a product in order to accurately determine the delivered dose of drug to a patient.

Related Stories

In this study, Centrifugal Field-Flow Fractionation coupled with UV-Vis detection was shown to be able to separate and quantify the amount of free drug in a liposome-drug product. The separation data was verified using optical microscopy. The authors conclude that Centrifugal Field-Flow Fractionation shows great promise for separation and quantification of drug particles, as the field of nanomedicine and liposomal drug delivery grows.

The Postnova CF2000 Series system is based on the CF3 principle using a centrifugal field as driving force for the separation. Particles effected by this field are separated by dynamic diffusion based upon both their size and density. This unique feature allows researchers to separate different particle materials having the same particle size. The separation can be further optimized by the use of different eluents and rotation speed programs. The CF2000 has shown great utility for the separation of complex nanoparticle samples in application areas including pharmaceuticals, environmental research, food, cosmetics and agrochemicals.

Source:

http://www.postnova.com/

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New approach to analyze titanium dioxide nanoparticles in commercial sunscreens
Postnova AF2000 system offers reliable characterization of trace metal colloid distribution in the environment
Postnova integrate FFF and SEC systems for improved protein characterization and separation
Comparative Analysis of a Complex Monoclonal Antibody
Postnova Analytics reports on characterization of self-assembling block copolymers
Instrument from Postnova represents broadest range of angles available in a commercial light scattering detector
Study explains how FFF technique can help characterize different tattoo inks
New system incorporating MALS and AF4 launched by Postnova Analytics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

More Content from Postnova Analytics

See all content from Postnova Analytics
You might also like... ×
Comparing analytical techniques to detect and quantify silver nanoparticles