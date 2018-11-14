Researchers discover key factors behind intestinal inflammation in CVID patients

Nov 14 2018

Oregon State University researchers have discovered two key factors behind the intestinal inflammation that plagues people suffering from a disorder that affects their immune system.

The findings, published in Clinical Immunology, are important because common variable immunodeficiency, known as CVID, afflicts hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

A significant proportion of them will have potentially life-threatening intestinal problems that include improper absorption of nutrients, particularly fat.

CVID patients aren't able to produce enough antibodies, Y-shaped proteins that mark invaders such as viruses and bacteria for destruction by the immune system. That means those people are highly susceptible to infection that often leads to chronic conditions, especially in their lungs, ears and sinuses.

Related Stories

In roughly 90 percent of the cases, CVID's cause is an undetermined mix of genetic triggers; the other 10 percent have a known genetic cause.

Overall, about 15 percent of CVID sufferers will end up with intestinal inflammation that will show up as weight loss associated with severe diarrhea.

Researchers led by Andrey Morgun of the OSU/OHSU College of Pharmacy and Natalia Shulzhenko of Oregon State's Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine used a novel computational approach called transkingdom network analysis to determine that a particular bacterium, Acinetobacter baumannii, is one of the main microbes responsible for CVID enteropathy.

"That bacterium had not been previously found to cause intestinal illness," said Morgun, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences.

The study, which involved 15 patients and several control subjects, also showed that CVID patients with enteropathy have dramatically lower levels of immunoglobulin A - the main antibody of the mucous membranes - in the tissue of their duodenum than do CVID patients who don't have enteropathy. The duodenum is the first part of the small intestine, just beyond the stomach.

"This finding strongly suggests that CVID patients with enteropathy exhibit more mucosal immunodeficiency than those without and are therefore more at risk for a form of gut infection that could cause intestinal inflammation," Morgun said.

Source:

https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/researchers-identify-factors-behind-small-intestine-inflammation-immunodeficiency-patients

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Extensive brain inflammation present in fibromyalgia patients, shows recent multicenter study
NHS comes up with a list of 20 most painful conditions
Measles cases on the rise in Europe
Genes cause gout not diet
Inflammation plays crucial role in preventing heart attacks and strokes, study reveals
Gangrene-causing bacteria show promise as cancer treatment
Stimuli-responsive nanoparticles can specifically target infections to prevent spread of bacteria
Breakthrough shows immune cells may play a role in schizophrenia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

An interview with Cara Afzal and Lee-Ann Farrell discussing the importance of industry partnerships with the NHS, and how Janssen are working to improve dementia care for Manchester and hematology services for Wales.

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease