Women who were born small may be at increased risk of pregnancy complications

Dec 19 2018

Women who were born with a low birthweight are at increased risk of pregnancy complications, according to a new Obesity study. The findings suggest that women who were born small may have been affected by unfavorable intrauterine conditions, and the physiological demands of pregnancy may act as a "second hit" leading to pregnancy complications.

In the study of 5,336 women, those who reported a birthweight under 2500g had a 1.7 times higher risk of developing preeclampsia during pregnancy compared with those who had a birthweight of 3000-3499g. Women who reported a birthweight of 3500- 3999g or a birthweight of 4000g or higher had a 40 percent reduced risk of preeclampsia compared with the control group. Also, women who reported a low birthweight were at increased risk of developing gestational hypertension and gestational diabetes compared with women who had a normal birthweight.

Related Stories

Risks were especially high for women who had a low birthweight but subsequently became overweight or obese.

"Further studies assessing the influence of modifiable factors including diet and exercise on the relationship between low birthweight and pregnancy complications may yield important results on whether modifiable lifestyle factors could reduce the risk of pregnancy complications among those born small," said lead author Dr. Prabha Andraweera, of The University of Adelaide, in Australia.​

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/obesity/effect-birthweight-and-early-pregnancy-body-mass-index-risk-pregnancy-complica

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Pregnancy in adolescence linked to increased risks of complications in young mothers
“Placental organoids” could be the future of pregnancy and conception research say researchers
Women who had low birthweight face increased risk of pregnancy complications
Scientists create mini-placenta's to study early stages of pregnancy
Earliest UK estimates of children affected in the womb by alcohol intake during pregnancy
Mediterranean diet in pregnancy linked to lower risk of having children with accelerated growth
Management of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy costs the NHS more than previously thought
Pregnancy losses may increase risk of cardiovascular disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Breast cancer protection from pregnancy begins many decades later, study finds