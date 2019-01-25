Diabetes UK is looking for clinicians to lead improvements in diabetes care

Diabetes UK is looking for healthcare professionals to lead improvements in diabetes care. The charity is searching for consultants, nurses, GPs, dietitians, podiatrists, pharmacists and psychologists to take part in its Clinical Champions program.

The award-winning initiative launched in 2014, in partnership with Novo Nordisk, to address the significant variation in patient care and treatment for people living with diabetes in the UK.

Since the program began, 85 clinicians have been recruited to develop their leadership skills and become champions for improving diabetes care. Between them they have trained thousands of other healthcare professionals, developed innovative new clinics, reduced medication errors and increased the number of people getting the appropriate treatment for their diabetes.

The new champions will be selected based on their leadership potential, clinical expertise and a demonstrable passion for transforming care for people with diabetes. They will be supported with two years of training alongside their clinical work, to help them become strong leaders, identify improvements and drive vital change in diabetes services in their local areas.

Bridget Turner, Director of Policy, Campaigns and Improvement at Diabetes UK, said:

Diabetes is the most devastating and fastest growing health crisis of our time, affecting 4.6 million people. That’s more than any other serious health condition in the UK. When diabetes is not well managed, it is associated with serious complications including amputation, sight loss, stroke and kidney failure. Clinical Champions help transform diabetes care, which in turn reduces the risk of devastating complications and makes a meaningful difference to the lives of people with diabetes.”

For more information or to apply to become a Clinical Champion for 2019-2021, please go to www.diabetes.org.uk/clinical-champions-recruitment, contact [email protected] or call 020 7424 1052.