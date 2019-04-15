New research identifies novel link between antibiotic resistance and climate change

Apr 15 2019

New research presented at this week's 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Amsterdam, Netherlands (13 - 16 April 2019), identifies a novel association between antibiotic resistance and climate change. The study was conducted at the Institute of Infection Control and Infectious Diseases, University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), Germany, in collaboration with the Hannover Medical School (MHH), Germany. The lead author is Professor Simone Scheithauer of UMG.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a threat across Europe with burdens mainly peaking around the Mediterranean Basin. Recently, the association of AMR with climate gained increased attention, since resistance increased with increasing local temperatures in the USA.

Related Stories

This new research investigated whether the explanatory strength of climate variables holds true in a region with diverse healthcare systems and societies and whether a climate change dimension can be identified, using Europe as a case region.

The researchers conducted a 30-country observational study across Europe (see below for list of countries). The six-year prevalence of carbapenem resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (CRPA), Klebsiella pneumoniae (CRKP), multiresistant Escherichia coli (MREC), and Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) was determined based on data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Statistical analysis and computer modeling were performed to identify associations between AMR and seasonal temperature, including potential socioeconomic and health system related confounders. The team found significant associations of CRKP, MREC and MRSA with the warm-season mean temperature, which had a higher contribution to MRSA variance than outpatient antimicrobial drug use.

Furthermore, CRPA was significantly associated with the warm-season change in temperature. The authors also used their models to estimate AMR in four other countries, not included in the database used (Belarus, Serbia, Switzerland and Turkey). The results displayed varying degrees of accuracy compared to empirical data, with comparatively good matches for CRPA in all countries except Belarus.

The authors conclude: "Our study identified a novel association between AMR and climatic factors in Europe. These results reveal two aspects: climatic factors significantly contribute to the prediction of AMR in different types of healthcare systems and societies, while climate change might increase AMR transmission, in particular carbapenem resistance."

They add: "While these results remain hypothetical as it is unknown if any causal association exists, future analysis of AMR and climatic developments is necessary to determine whether potential climate change effects on AMR become stronger."

Source:

https://www.escmid.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

HCA Healthcare UK introduces ground-breaking new blood cancer treatment
Researchers identify alternative treatment for bacterial meningitis
AACR Annual Meeting 2019 Highlighted Latest Advances in Cancer Research
New Vyon porous plastic materials for healthcare and medical applications
CHFC-Wurzburg acquires MILabs' E-class SPECT/CT system to enhance heart failure research
Research may help explain why migraine is more common in women than men
Study reveals new strategy to combat antibiotic resistance
Testing how well wastewater disinfection methods affect antibiotic resistance genes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Simplifying Gene Expression Analysis in Neuroscience Research