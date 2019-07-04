New research offers hints to origins of systemic lupus erythematosus

Jul 4 2019

New research on the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) provides hints to the origins of the puzzling disorder. The results were published in Nature Immunology.

In people with SLE, their B cells - part of the immune system - are abnormally activated. That makes them produce antibodies that react against their own tissues, causing a variety of symptoms, such as fatigue, joint pain, skin rashes and kidney problems.

Scientists at Emory University School of Medicine could discern that in people with SLE, signals driving expansion and activation are present at an earlier stage of B cell differentiation than previously appreciated. They identified patterns of gene activity that could be used as biomarkers for disease development.

Related Stories

"Our data indicate a disease signature across all cell subsets, and importantly on mature resting B cells, suggesting that such cells may have been exposed to disease-inducing signals." the authors write.

The paper reflects a collaboration between the laboratories of Jeremy Boss, PhD, chairman of microbiology and immunology, and Ignacio (Iñaki) Sanz, MD, head of the division of rheumatology in the Department of Medicine. Sanz, recipient of the 2019 Lupus Insight Prize from the Lupus Research Alliance, is director of the Lowance Center for Human Immunology and a Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar. The first author is Christopher Scharer, PhD, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology.

The researchers studied blood samples from 9 African American women with SLE and 12 healthy controls. They first sorted the B cells into subsets, and then looked at the DNA in the women's B cells, analyzing the patterns of gene activity. Sanz's team had previously observed that people with SLE have an expansion of "activated naïve" and DN2 B cells, especially during flares, periods when their symptoms are worse.

By examining epigenetic parameters - inherited traits not encoded in the DNA sequence -- and patterns of gene activity, the researchers could see signs of activation in "resting naïve" B cells, which precede the activated naïve cells. They were able to surmise that resting naïve cells are being stimulated through particular receptor pathways. This "provides an important window to understand early antigenic triggers," the authors write. The authors were also able to identify regulatory networks that drive the disease phenotype in SLE B cells. Together, these their results open up new avenues for future investigation and therapeutic interventions.

Source:

Emory Health Sciences

Journal reference:

Scharer, C. et al. (2019) Epigenetic programming underpins B cell dysfunction in human SLE. Nature Immunology. doi.org/10.1038/s41590-019-0419-9

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Population-scale DNA test could make personalized medicine effective and affordable for all
Low dose of endotoxin could have protective effect on men at risk of acute kidney injury
Are Chronic Pain Relief Drugs for Children Effective?
Sartorius launches new ambr 250 modular bioreactor vessel for cell and gene therapy applications
Artificial DNA can help release active ingredients from drugs in sequence
New study could change our understanding of how stem cells differentiate
Scientists investigate genomic pillars behind transition from healthy hearts to heart failure
Metabolomics may be key to identifying diabetes-related kidney disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Harnessing the interactions between DNA, RNA, and proteins holds much promise for detecting biomarkers, diagnosing disease, and improving cancer-targeting therapeutics. Quantifying these interactions is essential for understanding and controlling their biomolecular mechanisms.

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study urges genetic testing before abdominal-based free-flap breast reconstruction