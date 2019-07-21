Study: In the Global South more than two-thirds of people with hypertension are untreated

Healthcare in low- and middle-income countries is poorly prepared for the increasing number of high blood pressure (ie hypertension) disorders. More than two-thirds of all people affected go without treatment. Researchers led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the University of Göttingen and the Medical Faculty of Heidelberg have discovered this. The study appeared in The Lancet.

The research team analyzed the healthcare of hypertension in 44 countries of the Global South. Using a model known as "cascade methodology", they determined how well the health systems of the various countries are adapted. This method works like a stepped waterfall: a cascade of data shows step-by-step where patients are lost from health systems. First, the researchers determined how many people suffer from high blood pressure. Based on this, they determined how many of those patients were examined, diagnosed and treated each time. Finally, they analyzed how many patients successfully controlled the disease with medication.

Related Stories

"Hypertension is already most prevalent in regions belonging to the Global South, particularly sub-Saharan Africa, as well as Central and South Asia," says Pascal Geldsetzer, postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and first author of the study. "Our study shows not only that care for hypertension in these countries is severely inadequate, but also where exactly patients are being lost in the treatment system."

The results: less than half of those affected are diagnosed with high blood pressure. Only 30 percent of these patients are treated and only one tenth have the disease under control. "High blood pressure can be treated relatively well and cheaply," says Sebastian Vollmer, Professor of Development Economics at the University of Göttingen. "Undiagnosed or untreated hypertension, on the other hand, is a considerable risk for the people affected and can lead to significant complications, including death."

Till Bärnighausen, Professor of Global Health at Heidelberg University Hospital and Medical Faculty of Heidelberg, adds:

High blood pressure is already one of the major widespread diseases in the Global South and is becoming increasingly common as the populations in these countries age. This study provides important insights for policy-makers about where in the treatment chain for hypertension the greatest problems currently lie."

In order to improve the health systems of the countries concerned, the authors look at what worked in health systems that are managing to provide care. Costa Rica, Bangladesh, Brazil, Ecuador, Kyrgyzstan and Peru are good examples.

The analysis was carried out with the help of STEPS data from the World Health Organisation.

Source:

University of Göttingen

Journal reference:

Geldsetzer, P. et al. (2019) The state of hypertension care in 44 low-income and middle-income countries: a cross-sectional study of nationally representative individual-level data from 1·1 million adults. The Lancet. doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(19)30955-9.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Healthy blood vessels could help stave off cognitive decline
Study reveals how habitual smoking may contribute to development of hypertension
Vitamin D deficiency at birth increases risk of high blood pressure in children
Genetic variants may be linked with high blood pressure among blacks
Heart-related space research helps better understand the problem of low blood pressure
Mathematical model helps quantify metastatic cell behavior
New ACC/AHA guidelines could improve detection of gestational hypertension
Don't Miss the Blood-Brain Barrier Drug Delivery (B3DD) Summit this August

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Blood pressure self-monitoring can help patients with hypertension to stick with exercise program