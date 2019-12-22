Brains of adolescents with mental-health problems may be wired differently, study shows

New research from University of Alberta neuroscientists shows that the brains of adolescents struggling with mental-health issues may be wired differently from those of their healthy peers.

This collaborative research, led by Anthony Singhal, professor and chair in the Department of Psychology, involved adolescents between the ages of 14 and 17 who had a history of mental-health problems, including depression, anxiety, and ADHD. This group of teens received magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans designed to examine the white matter of their brains and were compared to scans from a second set of adolescents in the same age range who did not have a history of mental-health issues.

The results of the study show clear differences in connective neural pathways, as a function of cognitive control, between the healthy adolescents and those struggling with mental-health issues.

We saw pathways that were less structurally efficient in the patients compared to the healthy controls. Moreover, those observations correlated with attentional control test scores. In other words, less neural efficiency in key pathways was associated with an overall reduced tendency to focus attention."

Anthony Singhal, member of UAlberta's Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute (NHMI)

The study is one of the first to show these results with adolescents, mapping onto previous studies conducted with adult participants.

"We can't paint with broad strokes that we are talking about differences between people's brains," explained Singhal. "It's just not that simple. But we do have to start somewhere, and this is a great jumping-off point."

Source:

University of Alberta

Journal reference:

Shafer, A.T., et al. (2019) Differences in attentional control and white matter microstructure in adolescents with attentional, affective, and behavioral disorders. Brain Imaging and Behavior. doi.org/10.1007/s11682-019-00211-7.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Novel drug shows efficacy against advanced ROS1 and NTRK fusion-positive NSCLC
Research could pave way for regenerative TBI-IV therapy
Suppressing MSUT2 gene may protect people from Alzheimer’s disease
New discovery can allow scientists to tell old and new memories apart
Research finds key reason why brain connectivity goes awry in rare neurodevelopmental conditions
Aarhus University professor receives grant to develop a new form of cell therapy
The Acoustics of the Brain: Random-access 3D Microscopy in Neuroscience
Research reveals how skeletal muscle communicates with the brain regarding feeding behavior

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers locate brain biomarkers for detecting Alzheimer's disease