Researchers develop model to predict recovery outcomes after hernia surgery

Could patients experience less pain and possibly have better recovery outcomes if their fears or emotional issues were addressed before surgery?

Three researchers at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, recently developed a predictive model to examine that question.

Rebecca Koszalinski, assistant professor in the College of Nursing; Anahita Khojandi, assistant professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering in the Tickle College of Engineering; and Bruce Ramshaw, a physician and adjunct professor in the Haslam College of Business, examined data collected from 102 patients who underwent ventral hernia repair surgery.

A ventral hernia is a bulge of tissue that pushes through a point of weakness in an abdominal wall muscle, requiring surgical correction. Approximately 350,000 ventral hernia procedures occur each year in the US and are associated with an estimated $3 billion in health care costs.

The predictive model suggests that the emotional status of the patient prior to surgery--levels of depression, anxiety, grief, or anger--influence recovery outcomes. Patients may experience less pain if their fears or emotional issues are addressed before surgery.

"If we begin prehabilitation, which includes a holistic assessment--not limited to physical and emotional condition--of the person prior to the intervention, then we may be able to affect outcomes," Koszalinski said.

The researchers looked at historical patient data, including demographics and details from the surgical procedures, and examined patterns that led to complications following surgery. By associating the information collected before and during the patients' surgeries to their outcomes, the researchers developed a predictive model to identify future at-risk patients.

The predictive model, generated by Python programming, could be used as a decision support tool, allowing practitioners and patients to more easily assess the risks involved in this type of surgery. Using predictive modeling to examine health data sets is one example of how artificial intelligence can transform modern health care.

There is a lot of potential for developing decision support tools using data science and artificial intelligence. We hear about similar models in the news every day, focused on detecting tumors in chest X-rays, among other things. This is an example of how a tool can be used for shared decision-making and change how individuals interact with the health care system."

Rebecca Koszalinski, assistant professor in the College of Nursing

The study suggests using the model as a tool for physicians, nurse practitioners, and other clinicians to simulate various scenarios for different patients, examining how the risk factors change for patients. The model could assist in avoiding overtreatment.

The predictive model could help direct efforts on patient education and quantify the impact lifestyle changes have on patients.

"I focus on the person and how they may be better informed and empowered to share in decision-making," Koszalinski said. "The hope is that predictive modeling coupled by empowered patients and expert clinical professionals could result in optimal patient outcomes."

Source:

University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Journal reference:

Koszalinski, R.S., et al. (2020) Improving Shared Decision-making and Treatment Planning Through Predictive Modeling. Clinical Insights on Ventral Hernia Repair. CIN: Computers, Informatics, Nursing. doi.org/10.1097/CIN.0000000000000590.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Weight loss surgery helps reverse respiratory issues in obese patients
Gastric bypass more likely to require further treatment than gastric sleeve
Delaying Knee Surgery has a Detrimental Impact on Health, a New Study Finds
Losing Tongue Fat Improves Sleep Apnea
Improved breast reconstruction
Powered medical devices offer benefits to surgeons
Fetal surgery for spina bifida makes a huge difference 10 years later
Surgical complications are much more likely in smokers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New technology repairs neuronal damage in an animal model of major motor nerve injury