Designed for labs tasked with processing smaller numbers of samples - the DataPaq™ Single-Tube Scanner from Ziath offers easy set-up, straight out of the box, with only a few minutes needed to install the application software.

Versatile single 2D-coded tube scanner

As a camera-based instrument the DataPaq™ Single-Tube Scanner combines high image quality and fast scanning to provide you with reliable results in just seconds. A large scanning window on the device makes it easy for you to present your coded sample tubes, even when wearing cryoprotective or contamination clothing.

Affordably priced, the compact instrument is provided already calibrated such that the scanner can read all types of 2D Datamatrix coded tubes. The software offers a keyboard wedge mode which allows you to enter the decoded data directly into your application. A single USB connection is all that the Single Tube scanner needs for power and data communication.

Durably constructed, and with a mineral glass window that is resistant to scratching, each DataPaq™ Single-Tube Scanner comes with a no quibble 2-year guarantee.

For labs required to scan tubes straight from cryogenic storage, formation of condensation on the instrument window whilst scanning tubes is a well-known problem. Ziath's Cryoprotection™ is a special coating option for the DataPaq™ Single-Tube Scanner that eliminates the condensation and ensures uninterrupted scanning. Ziath's unique method for eliminating condensation uses no extra electrical components, resulting in no risk of accidentally thawing your samples, increased reliability and ensuring that the cost of this option is at acceptable levels.

Ziath Ltd

