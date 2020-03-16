Study provides new insights into brain evolution

Their researches on the lamprey brain has enabled researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden to push the birth of the cortex back in time by some 300 million years to over 500 million years ago, providing new insights into brain evolution. The study is published in the scientific journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

The human brain is one of the most complex structures that evolution has created. It has long been believed that most of the forebrain evolution took place largely in mammals and that the brains of simpler, pre-mammalian animal groups such as fish and amphibians lack a functional cortex. The cortex, which is the outer layer of the brain, controls the more complex cerebral functions like vision and movement and higher skills such as language, memory and emotion.

We've spent a long time studying brain evolution using the lamprey, which is one of the oldest groups of extant vertebrates. Here we've made detailed studies of the lamprey brain, combining neurophysiological analyses with histochemical techniques."

Sten Grillner, last author of the study and professor of neurophysiology at the Department of Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet

Related Stories

In the study, the researchers show that even the lamprey, which existed hundreds of millions of years before mammals, possesses a detailed blueprint for the development of the cortex, the basal ganglia and the dopamine system - all the vital ingredients of integrative cerebral function.

The researchers also found that the lamprey's cortex has a visual area on which different parts of its visual field are represented. Sensory and motor areas have also been discovered.

"This shows that the birth of the cortex has to be pushed back about 300 million years," says Professor Grillner. "This, in turn, means that the basic plan of the human brain was defined already over 500 million years ago, that's to say before the lamprey branched off from the evolutionary line that led to mammals and humans."

The study shows that all the main components of the human brain are also to be found in the lamprey brain, albeit with much fewer nerve cells in each part.

"That vital parts of the lamprey brain are conserved and organized in the same way as in the human brain was unexpected," he continues. "These findings are crucial to our understanding of how the brain evolved and how it has been designed through evolution."

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

Suryanarayana, S.M., et al. (2020) The evolutionary origin of visual and somatosensory representation in the vertebrate pallium. Nature Ecology & Evolution. doi.org/10.1038/s41559-020-1137-2.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Prescription drug bumetanide could help treat autism
Coronavirus is mutating with a second strain identified by scientists
Ancient primate microbiomes may yield more information about human development
Immune system contribution to tumor heterogeneity may influence liver cancer growth
Novel drug to arrest antibiotic resistance by preventing micro-evolution
Persistent antisocial behavior linked to smaller brain size
Breakthrough in artificial biomimetic sight
Determining Microsatellite Instability Status Using Multiplex PCR-Based Methods

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
5,000-Year-Old Milk Proteins Point To The Importance Of Dairying In Eastern Eurasia