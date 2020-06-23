ILC Therapeutics announces research partnership with University of St Andrews to fight against COVID-19

UK-based biotechnology firm ILC Therapeutics has announced a research partnership with the University of St Andrews in a bid to progress a therapeutic drug which can treat COVID-19 towards clinical trials.

The biotech start-up is working with the university’s Dr Catherine Adamson from the School of Biology, specifically looking at the role that its drug Alfacyte™ can play in preventing COVID-19-induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). By avoiding the onset of ARDS, this could reduce the need for many patients to be on a ventilator and could potentially limit both short and long-term damage to patients’ lungs.

Alfacyte™ is a drug based on a new Interferon Alpha subtype, Interferon Alpha 14, which is the most potent antiviral interferon in existence and requires very small doses for treatment. Interferons are natural human molecules which have strong antiviral properties. While Interferon Alpha 2 has been used globally for treatment of certain COVID-19 patients, ILC Therapeutics believes that Interferon Alpha 14 could be much more effective in the prevention of ARDS.

Dr Adamson specializes in virology and the development of antiviral drugs. She spent many years working for the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) HIV Drug Resistance Program and another major area of her work surrounds the role that interferons play within viral diseases and their subsequent treatment options.

We are delighted to be working with the University of St Andrews to develop our research and work as quickly as possible to bring this potential treatment option to those who need it. Dr Adamson’s work in the field of virology is highly respected, and to have her backing in our research for Alfacyte™ is invaluable as we progress towards eventual clinical trials.” Professor William Stimson, ILC Therapeutics Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

I welcome the opportunity to work with ILC Therapeutics to carry out further research into the part interferons play in the innate immune system’s ability to fight COVID-19. By exploring this in more detail, we can hopefully move closer to having viable treatment options in the coming years.” Dr Catherine Adamson, School of Biology

Dr Adamson will examine the effectiveness of Alfacyte™ in preventing COVID-19 viral replication in cultured human cells. This is a key step within the development of Alfacyte™ and is an important part of the pathway which leads to clinical trials.