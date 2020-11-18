Researchers explore new ways to rid the environment of co-occurring toxic chemicals

Across America, hazardous waste sites pose an ongoing threat to human and environmental health. The most severe cases are known as Superfund sites, of which over a thousand currently exist.

Some 50 million Americans live within three miles of one of these zones, potentially placing them at increased risk for cancer and other serious diseases.

While decontamination of such sites is a public health priority, the technical challenges are daunting. Of particular concern are a pair of chlorinated chemicals known as TCE and perchlorate. TCE was widely used as a degreasing agent and perchlorate is used in the manufacture of propellants.

Due to the widespread reliance on these chemicals in the past and their improper disposal, they have often found their way into the environment, posing significant risks to human health and surrounding ecosystems.

Bioremediation for the removal of these highly toxic chemicals, especially when they are present in mixtures, has long been a challenge for scientists. Chlorinated chemicals stubbornly persist in the environment, sometimes contaminating drinking water systems.

In a new study, researchers at the Biodesign Swette Center for Environmental Biotechnology explored new ways to rid the environment of these co-occurring toxic chemicals.

To accomplish this, Fe0 in combination with microbial cultures containing an unusual microbe known as Dehalococcoides mccartyi were added to soil and groundwater samples from a contaminated Superfund site in Goodyear, Arizona. The contaminated site had formerly been involved in defense and aerospace manufacturing.

The researchers describe how Dehalococcoides bacteria can act in synergy with Fe0, known as zero-valent iron. The new study describes the conditions under which Fe0, Dehalococcoides, and other bacteria can effectively convert TCE and perchlorate to benign or less toxic end-products of microbial biodegradation, (e.g., ethene).

The study appears in the current issue of the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Critically, the technique prevents the TCE degradation reaction from stalling midway through the process. When this happens, a pair of chemicals, cis-DCE and vinyl chloride are produced, instead of ethene. This would be bad news for the environment, as vinyl chloride is recognized as a highly potent carcinogen.

Related Stories

Instead, by using low concentrations of aged Fe0 along with Dehalococcoides, a complete reduction of TCE and perchlorate to harmless ethene and chloride ions was achieved.

The study also demonstrated that high concentrations of Fe0 inhibited TCE and perchlorate reduction while ferrous iron (Fe2+), an oxidation product of Fe0, significantly slowed down TCE reduction reaction to ethene.

"Usually, polluted environments contain more than one toxic contaminant, yet, we have limited information for managing environments with multiple contaminants," says Srivatsan Mohana Rangan, lead author of the new study.

"The synergies between microbiological and abiotic reactions can help achieve successful remediation of multiple contaminants simultaneously in a shorter timeframe. Our study using microbial cultures with a chemical reductant, zerovalent iron, demonstrates scenarios for successful remediation of TCE and perchlorate, but also underscores scenarios which can exacerbate environmental contamination, by generating carcinogenic chemicals."

We hope this study will help inform remedial design at Phoenix Goodyear Airport North Superfund Site and other contaminated environments where chemical reductants such as Fe0 are used to promote long-term and sustained microbial activities in the soil and groundwater."

Anca Delgado, Study Co-Author, Arizona State University

(In addition to her Biodesign appointment, Delgado is an assistant professor at ASU's School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment.)

The research findings pave the way for advanced microbial solutions to address contamination by chlorinated chemicals at Superfund sites across the country.

Source:

Arizona State University

Journal reference:

Rangan, S. M., et al. (2020) Synergistic Zerovalent Iron (Fe0) and Microbiological Trichloroethene and Perchlorate Reductions Are Determined by the Concentration and Speciation of Fe. Environmental Science and Technology. doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.0c05052.

Posted in: Microbiology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Synthetic protein nanoparticle may treat aggressive brain cancer
New model can predict the risk of adverse side effects of cancer treatment
Researchers identify new prognostic markers for colon cancer
Researchers assess the risk of proton therapy for children with brain tumors
Study reveals a previously undetected repertoire of cancer driver genes
MD Anderson presents positive clinical data from combination cancer therapies at SITC 2020
Microbes in the lungs could influence lung cancer progression and prognosis
TMDU and Fujitsu complete cancer gene network analysis in less than a day

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discovering a new role for a protein that could cause breast cancer to spread to the lungs