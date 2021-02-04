Sulforaphane prolongs lifespan and healthspan of C. elegans through insulin/IGF-1 signaling

Aging-US published "Sulforaphane promotes C. elegans longevity and healthspan via DAF- 16/DAF-2 insulin/IGF-1 signaling" which reported that the broccoli-derived isothiocyanate sulforaphane inhibits inflammation, oxidative stress and cancer, but its effect on healthspan and longevity are unclear.

The authors used the C. elegans nematode model and fed the wildtype and 9 mutant strains ±sulforaphane.

Sulforaphane increased the lifespan and promoted a health-related phenotype by increasing mobility, appetite and food intake and reducing lipofuscin accumulation.

Mechanistically, sulforaphane inhibited DAF-2-mediated insulin/insulin-like growth factor signaling and its downstream targets AGE-1, AKT-1/AKT-2. This was associated with increased nuclear translocation of the FOXO transcription factor homolog DAF-16. In turn, the target genes sod-3, mtl-1 and gst-4, known to enhance stress resistance and lifespan, were upregulated.

The results in this Aging-US research output, indicate that sulforaphane prolongs the lifespan and healthspan of C. elegans through insulin/IGF-1 signaling. They provide the basis for a nutritional sulforaphane-enriched strategy for the promotion of healthy aging and disease prevention.

Dr. Ingrid Herr from The University of Heidelberg said, "The risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegeneration rises dramatically later in life."

Pak choy, which is one of the most widely consumed Brassica vegetables in Asian countries, have been reported to enhance antioxidant activity in a cell-free system and exert anti-aging effects in the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans.

Related Stories

C. elegans is one of the most widely used models for aging research due to its short lifespan of approximately 4 weeks and highly conserved key aging-related signaling molecules .

Here, the authors asked whether sulforaphane may influence the lifespan and healthspan of C. elegans.

They found that sulforaphane significantly extends the lifespan of C. elegans and delays age-related phenotype changes.

The analysis of wild-type C. elegans and 9 mutant strains revealed that sulforaphane inhibited DAF-2 insulin/insulin receptor signaling and thereby increased DAF-16 nuclear translocation, resulting in the expression of the sod-3, mtl-1 and gst-4 target genes, which are known mediators of longevity in C. elegans.

The Herr Research Team concluded in their Aging-US Research Paper, "we are the first to report that sulforaphane prolongs the lifespan and increases the healthspan of C. elegans through the inhibition of DAF- 2/insulin/IGF-1 signaling and the activation of DAF- 16/FOXO nuclear transcription in C. elegans. Our study provides a promising hint regarding the suitability of sulforaphane as a new anti-aging drug. However, additional studies in invertebrates and mammalian model organisms are necessary to expand our findings."

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Qi, Z., et al. (2020) Sulforaphane promotes C. elegans longevity and healthspan via DAF-16/DAF-2 insulin/IGF-1 signaling. Aging-US. doi.org/10.18632/aging.202512.

Posted in: Microbiology | Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

An integrated approach could pave the way for future control of Alzheimer's disease
If I have cancer, dementia or MS, should i get the covid vaccine?
Novel method for identifying biomarkers may aid in early cancer diagnosis
New study provides both good and bad news about transient ischemic attacks
Study provides evidence to support the "volume loss" theory of facial aging
Insight into role of aging in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection
APCO launches first pan-Asia Pacific clinical standards for osteoporosis
Study: Brain hormones could improve metabolism and fight obesity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Salk scientists receive $1.2 million from Larry L. Hillblom Foundation to study aging mechanisms