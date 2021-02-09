A known tumor suppressor gene plays role in stress protection of adult progenitor cells

Adult progenitor cells are present in the Drosophila fly as early as its larvae stage. These cells are the only ones that are maintained throughout development and they are responsible for giving rise to adult tissues and organs. Headed by Jordi Casanova (also an IBMB-CSIC researcher), the Development and Morphogenesis in Drosophila lab at IRB Barcelona has identified the headcase (hdc) gene as responsible for the unique characteristics of these adult progenitor cells.

"In our study, mainly using the powerful genetic tools available in Drosophila, we were able to show that this gene regulates the development of the organism, including the stages of metamorphosis, by controlling the growth, proliferation, survival and resistance to stress of adult progenitor cells," Casanova explains.

The headcase gene is homologous to the human HECA gene, and it plays a key role in cancer, acting as a tumor suppressor in both organisms, as it slows down cell cycle.

The link between stress and cancer

Besides identifying headcase as an essential gene for adult progenitor cells, the researchers led by Casanova have also characterized its mechanisms of action. In addition to its participation in hormone-stimulated growth control, this gene is also involved in the stress response and it maintains an equilibrium between these two processes.

"The finding that the headcase gene confers stress protection opens up a new avenue to be explored regarding the role of human HECA as it could also act as a stress protector and its absence may induce stress conditions that favor the initiation and progression of cancer," says Panagiotis Giannios, postdoctoral researcher and first author of the paper.

Source:

Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona)

Journal reference:

Giannios, P & Casanova, J (2021) Systemic and local effect of the Drosophila headcase gene and its role in stress protection of Adult Progenitor Cells. PLOS Genetics. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pgen.1009362.

