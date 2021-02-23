Long-lasting B cells do not recognize emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, shows study

A new analysis of B cells and more than 1,000 different monoclonal antibodies from 8 patients with COVID-19 shows that, contrary to previous hypotheses, protective B cell responses to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein remain stable and continue to evolve over a 5-month period, many months after the initial period of active viral replication.

However, a large proportion of the neutralizing antibodies generated from these long-lasting B cells did not efficiently recognize various emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants from Brazil and South Africa.

Related Stories

These results - from an academia-industry collaboration - will help inform the design of future COVID-19 vaccines that work to constrain viral evolution and stimulate better neutralizing antibody and B cell responses against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Mrunal Sakharkar and colleagues profiled spike protein-specific B cell and antibody responses in 8 patients with mild and severe COVID-19 over five months. Consistent with previous findings, they observed a significant decline in neutralizing antibody levels in the blood over time; however, levels of spike protein-specific memory B cells remained stable or even increased during the same time frame.

As well, over the course of 120 days, monoclonal antibodies isolated from these B cells underwent increased somatic hypermutation, binding affinity, and neutralization potency - all signs of persistent B cell activity.

The researchers also observed cross-neutralizing B cell populations, but these comprised just a small fraction of the B cell repertoire and were not prominent in the neutralizing response to SARS-CoV-2.

Rather, a large proportion of the neutralizing antibody response only targeted conserved epitopes shared between SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV and did not efficiently recognize emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants from Brazil and South Africa that harbor mutations at amino acid positions 417 and 484 of the spike protein. Thus, the authors suggest careful monitoring of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants for variability in these protein sites to determine how these mutations impact vaccine-induced immunity.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Journal reference:

Sakharkar, M., et al. (2021) Prolonged evolution of the human B cell response to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Science Immunology. doi.org/10.1126/sciimmunol.abg6916.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Substrain of SARS-CoV-2 variant in UK may resist antibody neutralization
COVID-19 vaccination associated with 3- to 5-fold reduction in viral load
Researchers report a new SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern in Uganda
Some COVID-19 patients experience persistent chronic fatigue six months after infection, finds study
Vaccinated mothers may pass on SARS-CoV-2 antibodies to newborns
Immunosuppressive therapies may be linked to severe COVID-19 in those with multiple sclerosis
How effective has the COVID-19 vaccination program been in Israel?
New study shares preliminary data on Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness in Israel

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Artemisia plant extracts show potential anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity in vitro