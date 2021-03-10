Scientists use silk from transgenic silkworm to grow skeletal muscle cells

Researchers at Utah State University are using silkworm silk to grow skeletal muscle cells, improving on traditional methods of cell culture and hopefully leading to better treatments for muscle atrophy.

When scientists are trying to understand disease and test treatments, they generally grow model cells on a flat plastic surface (think petri dish). But growing cells on a two-dimensional surface has its limitations, primarily because muscle tissue is three-dimensional.

Thus, USU researchers developed a three-dimensional cell culture surface by growing cells on silk fibers that are wrapped around an acrylic chassis. The team used both native and transgenic silkworm silk, the latter produced by silkworms modified with spider silk genes.

Related Stories

Native silkworm silks have been used previously as three-dimensional cell culture models, but this is the first time that transgenic silkworm silk has been used for skeletal muscle modeling. Elizabeth Vargis, Matthew Clegg, and Jacob Barney of the Biological Engineering Department, and Justin Jones, Thomas Harris, and Xiaoli Zhang of the Biology Department published their findings in ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering.

Cells grown on silkworm silk proved to more closely mimic human skeletal muscle than those grown on the usual plastic surface. These cells showed increased mechanical flexibility and increased expression of genes required for muscle contraction. Silkworm silk also encouraged proper muscle fiber alignment, a necessary element for robust muscle modeling.

Skeletal muscle is responsible for moving the skeleton, stabilizing joints, and protecting internal organs. The deterioration of these muscles can happen for myriad reasons, and it can happen swiftly. For example, after only two weeks of immobilization, a person can lose almost a quarter of their quadricep muscle strength. Understanding how muscles can atrophy so quickly must begin at a cellular level, with cells grown to better represent reality.

The overarching goal of my research is to build better in vitro models. Researchers grow cells on these 2D platforms, which aren't super realistic, but give us a lot of information. Based on those results, they usually transition into an animal model, then they move onto clinical trials, where a vast majority of them fail. I'm trying to add to that first step by developing more realistic in vitro models of normal and diseased tissue."

Elizabeth Vargis, Associate Professor of Biological Engineering, Utah State University

Source:

Utah State University

Journal reference:

Clegg, M. H., et al. (2020) Silkworm Silk Fiber Bundles as Improved In Vitro Scaffolds for Skeletal Muscle. ACS Applied Bio Materials. doi.org/10.1021/acsbiomaterials.0c00987.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nature Inspired Materials
Results from phase 2 trial of Novavax recombinant nanoparticle SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
AI-mediated analysis of vaccinated patients affirms safety of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines
Researchers conduct large meta-analysis of COVID-19’s neurological manifestations
Greater muscle strength associated with lower risk of COVID-19 hospitalization
COVID-19 survivors can show persistent symptoms six months after recovery, study finds
Study reveals potential risk factors for developing nerve damage after cancer treatment
Muscle strength associated with reduced COVID-19 hospitalization in older adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cannabinoid receptor agonist shows potential protective effect on SARS-CoV-2-infected human heart cells