Is T-cell receptor sequencing a reliable alternative to SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing?

Infection from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) induces both humoral and T-cell responses in the human body. However, the nature of these responses varies between individuals, depending on the severity of infection and symptoms. Previously, scientists have used titers of neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) to assess the degree of protective immunity individuals attain after infection, which can be difficult to perform on a large scale. Additionally, the long-term effects of nAb response are not yet fully understood.

Researchers in the United States have now demonstrated that T-cell receptor (TCR) sequencing might provide a reliable alternative to antibody testing assessing infection in convalescent blood plasma, and may be applicable in the future for applying protective immunity to individuals.

Study: T-cell receptor sequencing identifies prior SARS-CoV-2 infection and correlates with neutralizing antibody titers and disease severity. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock
Study: T-cell receptor sequencing identifies prior SARS-CoV-2 infection and correlates with neutralizing antibody titers and disease severity. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock

A pre-print version of the research paper is available to read in full on the medRxiv*server.

What are T-cells?

T-cells are a type of white blood cell that targets specific foreign particles. Each T-cell is specialized specifically for just one type of invasive body, rather than attacking any antigen they encounter. This allows the body to mass-produce an immune response if an invading virus, such as SARS-CoV-2, is detected.

What did the study find?

In this study, TCR sequencing was performed on 357 samples from 302 patients, all of whom had previously tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. T-cell response and nAb quantities were assessed and evaluated. There was found to be a good correlation between nAb titers and T-cell quantity, indicating that T-cell response signatures represent a good surrogate for protective immunity.

Related Stories

Furthermore, the rates of T-cell response and nAb titer correlated also with severity of infection; individuals who had suffered from increased viral load or longevity also were associated with greater T-cell breadth and depth, also observed with nAb titer.

T-cell response was also found to have higher diagnostic sensitivity than serology in identifying past infection. This was particularly the case in non-hospitalized individuals, who may have suffered mild-to-no symptoms, and may have lost any trace of antibodies or seroconversion.

T-cell response was also detectable in a large number of the convalescent samples where nAb titers were below the limit of detection. This implies that T-cells may indeed be more useful in recording if individuals have suffered from mild SARS-CoV-2 infection, where initial antibody response has been lost post-recovery.

T-cell response sequencing, therefore, may be more useful as a diagnostic tool for assessing individuals who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 than currently used nAb titers.

What might these findings imply?

Antibody and serologic testing have a number of quirks that can make them difficult to work with. They are difficult to use on a large scale, involve intense labor, biohazard risks, and may suffer from incomplete or absent antibody signal or limit durability.

Detectable T-cell response presents itself as a more useful alternative to analyzing the state of individuals post-infection, as they can stay in the bloodstream for at least six months after infection has past, unlike other antibodies. Additionally, they are more detectable in smaller quantities, and can easily be scaled, and are observed in all symptomatic patients.

The authors encourage larger and more widely diverse studies to follow up this report, so as to improve our understanding of the long-term effects of T-cell responses. Much of this data was used by the research team in a previous study, and they intend to continue assessing the samples as time goes on. They also advocate for T-cell response to be better assessed in the context of its use in both natural and vaccine-applied immunity.

*Important notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Michael Burgess

Written by

Michael Burgess

Michael graduated with a first-class degree in Zoology from the University of Hull, and later received a Masters degree in Palaeobiology from the University of Bristol.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Burgess, Michael. (2021, March 23). Is T-cell receptor sequencing a reliable alternative to SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing?. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 23, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210323/Is-T-cell-receptor-sequencing-a-reliable-alternative-to-SARS-CoV-2-antibody-testing.aspx.

  • MLA

    Burgess, Michael. "Is T-cell receptor sequencing a reliable alternative to SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing?". News-Medical. 23 March 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210323/Is-T-cell-receptor-sequencing-a-reliable-alternative-to-SARS-CoV-2-antibody-testing.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Burgess, Michael. "Is T-cell receptor sequencing a reliable alternative to SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210323/Is-T-cell-receptor-sequencing-a-reliable-alternative-to-SARS-CoV-2-antibody-testing.aspx. (accessed March 23, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Burgess, Michael. 2021. Is T-cell receptor sequencing a reliable alternative to SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing?. News-Medical, viewed 23 March 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210323/Is-T-cell-receptor-sequencing-a-reliable-alternative-to-SARS-CoV-2-antibody-testing.aspx.

Suggested Reading

UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 could be more deadly than previous strains
Newly-discovered bat coronavirus 94.5% identical to SARS-CoV-2
New SARS-CoV-2 variant in France appears undetectable by PCR
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine effective against emerging variants
Data from Israel’s vaccination program suggests Pizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine induces strong host antibody response
Cannabis compound inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in human lung cells
ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine does not protect against South African SARS-CoV-2 variant
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine elicits antibodies in blood and breastmilk simultaneously, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and RBD detected in saliva of mRNA-vaccine recipients