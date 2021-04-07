Antifungal and antidepressant drugs can effectively inhibit COVID-19 virus

New research published in the British Journal of Pharmacology indicates that two currently available medications--an antifungal drug and an antidepressant--can effectively inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19 in laboratory cells.

Investigators found that the antifungal itraconazole and the antidepressant fluoxetine each blocked the production of infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus in cell culture lab tests. When either drug was used in combination with the antiviral drug remdesiver, the combination showed synergistic effects and inhibited the production of SARS-CoV-2 by more than 90%.

Preventive vaccination and therapeutic medicines against COVID-19 are both required to effectively combat pandemics caused by emerging zoonotic viruses such as SARS-CoV-2." Ursula Rescher, PhD, Study Senior Author, University of Muenster, Germany