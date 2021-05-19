Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2) detects the SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein and generates inflammatory cytokines

Amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), scientists are racing to determine how the virus attacks the body and triggers a cytokine storm, causing severe illness in some patients.

Researchers at the Department of Immunology, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the United States found that toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2), a protein that is encoded by the TLR2 gene and plays a role in the immune system, detects the SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein-producing inflammatory cytokines.

In the study, published in the journal Nature, the team showed that both TLR2 and myeloid differentiation factor 88 (MyD88) expression were linked to COVID-19 disease severity. These two proteins are needed for beta-coronavirus-induced inflammatory responses.

Myd88 and TLRs are associated with the severity of COVID-19. Image Credit: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41590-021-00937-x/figures/1

Innate immune response

The innate immune response is crucial for recognizing and regulating infections through the release of cytokines and chemokines.

Cytokines are a wide range of signaling proteins generated after cellular activation, mediating and regulating immunity inflammation and hematopoiesis.

Meanwhile, chemokines are a large family of small, secreted proteins that signal through cell surface G protein-coupled heptahelical chemokine receptors. They stimulate the migration of cells, including white blood cells, during an infection.

The beta-coronavirus infection leads to a strong proinflammatory cytokine release, including tumor necrosis factor (TNF), interleukin (IL)-6, IL-1β, and interferon (IFN)-γ3–6. Though these cytokines are important elements in the innate immune response and help ward off viral infections, the uncontrolled release of proinflammatory cytokines can lead to a cytokine storm.

A cytokine storm, also called hypercytokemea, is the severe immune response in which the body releases too many cytokines into the blood quickly. Cytokines play a pivotal role in normal immune responses, but having large amounts released at once can be harmful.

The phenomenon can occur as a result of an infection, autoimmune condition, or other illnesses.

Related Stories

Patients with COVID-19 are at risk of developing a cytokine storm. This could destroy the human lungs and promote blood clotting. As a result, the blood clots can clog blood vessels in the heart and other organs, depriving them of oxygen and nutrients that can lead to multi-organ failure.

The cytokine storm’s effect on the development of COVID-19 has been extensively discussed since the virus first appeared. The increase in blood pro-inflammatory cytokines has been associated with disease pathogenesis and mortality.

Hence, many clinical trials are being conducted to block various cytokines and prevent severe COVID-19 illness, including IL-6 and TNF-α. However, blocking IL-6 has shown limited success. Recent studies have shown that TNF-α and IFN-γ are two important cytokines to target to prevent infection and disease progression.

The study

In the current study, the researchers noted that TLR2 sensed the SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein as its ligand, a molecule that produces a signal by binding to a target protein.

To arrive at the study findings, the team screened many innate sensors upstream of Myd88 to detect the required receptors to produce proinflammatory cytokines after betacoronavirus infection.

The team also aimed to gain a better understanding of how these cytokines are produced and their roles in COVID-19 infection.

The team also found that blocking TLR2 signaling in vivo protected against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The study findings revealed the important role of TLR2 in the pathogenesis of COVID-19. From there, scientists can identify possible strategies for therapeutics and drug development to curb the current global health crisis.

Overall, our study identified the key inflammatory signaling pathways activated during beta-coronavirus infection, which greatly improves our understanding of the molecular mechanism of beta-coronavirus-induced cytokine production,”

“These findings provide critical insights into strategies that can be pursued to control the development of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” they added.

Currently, the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe. To date, there are over 163.18 million cases and 3.38 million deaths tied to COVID-19.

The United States remains as the nation with the highest number of cases, reaching 32.95 million cases, followed by India and Brazil, with 24.96 million cases and 15.62 million cases, respectively.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She is currently completing her Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and worked as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2021, May 19). Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2) detects the SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein and generates inflammatory cytokines. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 19, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210519/Toll-like-receptor-2-(TLR2)-detects-the-SARS-CoV-2-envelope-protein-to-generate-inflammatory-cytokines.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2) detects the SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein and generates inflammatory cytokines". News-Medical. 19 May 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210519/Toll-like-receptor-2-(TLR2)-detects-the-SARS-CoV-2-envelope-protein-to-generate-inflammatory-cytokines.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2) detects the SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein and generates inflammatory cytokines". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210519/Toll-like-receptor-2-(TLR2)-detects-the-SARS-CoV-2-envelope-protein-to-generate-inflammatory-cytokines.aspx. (accessed May 19, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2021. Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2) detects the SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein and generates inflammatory cytokines. News-Medical, viewed 19 May 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210519/Toll-like-receptor-2-(TLR2)-detects-the-SARS-CoV-2-envelope-protein-to-generate-inflammatory-cytokines.aspx.

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 may not have appeared first in China, suggests new genomic study
mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are effective against Indian SARS-CoV-2 variant, says study
Highly efficient immune response in asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 patients
Case study describes consequences of undetected SARS-CoV-2 infection during mRNA vaccination
Research suggests Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reprograms innate immune responses
The ancestor of SARS-CoV-2’s Wuhan strain was circulating in late October 2019
Increased heart rate as a physiological response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine
Indian SARS-CoV-2 variant shows enhanced host cell entry and immune evasion

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Single dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine protective in previously infected recipients, suggests study