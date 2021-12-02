CDC working with public health authorities to investigate confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by Omicron

CDC is working with the Minnesota Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to investigate a confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. The individual, a resident of Minnesota, developed mild symptoms on November 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on November 24. The person has since recovered. The individual traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from November 19-21, 2021.

CDC recommends people follow COVID-19 prevention strategies. Everyone 5 years and older should get vaccinated and get a booster shot, if recommended. Get tested if you have symptoms and stay home if you are sick.

The following is attributable to CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky

"CDC has been actively monitoring and preparing for this variant. We have been working closely with Minnesota's Department of Health and will continue to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners as we learn more. CDC has expanded its capacity for genomic sequencing over the past nine months and we have more tools to fight the variant than we had at this time last year from vaccines to boosters to the prevention strategies that we know work including masking in indoor public settings, washing your hands frequently and physical distancing. These methods work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no matter the genetic sequence."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

