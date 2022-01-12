Severity of menopause symptoms linked to a woman's cognitive performance

Menopause is often accompanied by an array of symptoms that can detract from a woman's quality of life. A new study suggests that the severity of some of those symptoms-; especially depression and sexual dysfunction-; were linked to a woman's cognitive performance. Study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Although menopause is a natural phenomenon, not all women across ethnic groups experience it the same way. The frequency and severity of symptoms can vary greatly between one woman and the next. Previous studies have evaluated the effect of these symptoms on a woman's physical and mental well-being. This new study involving more than 400 women is different because it evaluated the effect of the severity of menopause symptoms on overall cognitive performance and its five domains, including orientation, registration, attention, recall, and language and visuospatial skills.

Related Stories

Among other things, researchers in this new study considered the severity of such common menopause symptoms as sexual dysfunction, vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes), depression, and anxiety. They concluded that the cognitive performance of women is sensitive to the severity of certain menopause symptoms, especially depression and sexual dysfunction. In this particular study, no association was identified between the severity of vasomotor symptoms and cognitive performance, although other studies have suggested that such an association exists.

Study results are published in the article "Is cognitive performance of women sensitive to the severity of menopausal symptoms?"

This study highlights the effect of menopause symptoms on cognitive functioning and demonstrates a link between severe depressive and sexual symptoms, specifically, with cognitive performance. Mood disturbances are common in the menopause transition and can affect memory and sexual functioning. These findings underscore the importance of evaluating women for menopause symptoms and providing appropriate treatment, when indicated, including treatment of depression and sexual dysfunction."

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director

Source:

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS)

Journal reference:

Kaur, M & Kaur, M., (2022) Is cognitive performance of women sensitive to the severity of menopausal symptoms?. Menopause. doi.org/10.1097/GME.0000000000001910.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy may have risks for younger women, but safe for post-menopausal patients
Breastfeeding may positively impact postmenopausal women's cognitive performance
Researchers identify neurons and signaling pathways that make sexually receptive females more active
Researchers receive $8.9 million grant to study the gut-brain connection in Parkinson’s disease
Older women with sarcopenia less likely to experience hot flashes
Physical activity may prevent accumulation of metabolic risk factors in menopausal women
Postmenopausal women more likely to have overactive bladder syndrome, study says
Timing of changes in menstrual cycle length could provide clues about a person's heart disease risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

International approaches to tackling food fraud

In this interview, we spoke to key members of the Food Authenticity Network to find out more about the increasing problem of food adulteration and the collaborations being made to address it.

International approaches to tackling food fraud

Providing recombinant antibody services and more within Europe

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Zhang Linlin, Technical Specialist at Sino Biological Europe, about their recombinant antibody services and more that they can provide within Europe. Image credit: Corona Borealis Studio/Shutterstock.com

Providing recombinant antibody services and more within Europe

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New trial shows vaginal laser therapy treatments may not work at all