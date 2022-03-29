HRC Foundation honors Penn Medicine for dedication and commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion

Penn Medicine's hospitals have been honored by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization, for its dedication and commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The designations for Penn Medicine's six acute care hospitals were awarded in the 15th edition of the Human Rights Campaign's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), released this week. Evaluating more than 900 health care facilities nationwide, the index is the national benchmarking tool that evaluates health care facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees.

Health care facilities were given a score based on four central pillars: foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care; LGBTQ+ patient services and support; employee benefits and policies; and patient and community engagement. Participants needed to receive a score of 100 points to earn the foundation's "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality" designation.

Based on this criteria, Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Health, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and Pennsylvania Hospital received a score of 100 points and are each named "Leaders in Healthcare Equality." Princeton Health received a score of 90 and is listed as a "Top Performer."

Penn Medicine is dedicated to ensuring that all patients have access to respectful, compassionate, and equitable health care at all times-;and the HRC designation is an important part of efforts to ensure health equity for all. The Penn Medicine Program for LGBT Health was launched in 2013 to improve the health of LGBTQ+ individuals. Since then, the program has promoted an LGBTQ-inclusive climate, provided professional development for LGBTQ+ employees, increased LGBTQ+ participation in Penn research initiatives, and improved patient and family-centered care for LGBTQ+ patients.

In addition to being a valuable tool and resource for health care organizations, the Healthcare Equality Index is used by LGBTQ+ patients and their families to find facilities that provide equitable and inclusive care. For more information about the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the 2022 Healthcare Equality Index, visit the Human Rights Campaign homepage.

University of Pennsylvania

