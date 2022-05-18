Brief embrace with a romantic partner may subsequently reduce stress-induced cortisol response

Women instructed to embrace their romantic partner prior to undergoing a stressful experience had a lower biological stress response-; as indicated by levels of the stress hormone cortisol in saliva-;compared to women who did not embrace their partner. This effect was not seen for men. Gesa Berretz of Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on May 18.

In some settings, social touch may buffer against stress. Previous research has shown that massages, embraces combined with hand-holding, and embraces combined with affectionate communication can all reduce signs of stress in women. However, few studies have investigated these effects in men, nor have they explored the effects of brief embraces on their own.

Related Stories

To explore potential stress-reducing effects of embracing, Berretz and colleagues conducted an analysis of 76 people in romantic relationships. All participants underwent a stress-inducing test in which they were asked to keep one hand in an ice-water bath for three minutes while being observed and maintaining eye contact with a camera. Prior to this test, half of the couples were instructed to embrace, and the others did not embrace. The researchers measured various indicators of stress, including participants' salivary cortisol levels, before and after the experiment.

Statistical analysis revealed that women who embraced their partner had a lower cortisol response to the stress test than women who did not embrace their partner. However, for men, no associations were observed between embrace and stress-induced cortisol response. Other measures of stress including changes in blood pressure and emotional state did not show any associations with partner embrace.

These results suggest that a brief embrace with a romantic partner might subsequently reduce the cortisol response for women facing stressful social situations, such as school exams, job interviews, or presentations. Further research could investigate whether this benefit extends to embraces with platonic friends.

The authors also call for research into related effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such investigations could explore whether social restrictions that reduced social touch may be associated with observed increases in stress and depression during the pandemic.

The authors add: "As a woman, hugging your romantic partner can prevent the acute stress response of your body."

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Berretz, G., et al. (2022) Romantic partner embraces reduce cortisol release after acute stress induction in women but not in men. PLOS ONE. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0266887.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pre-infection stress may increase the risk of long COVID and specific long COVID symptoms
Stress hormone cortisol decreases altruistic behavior in people with high mentalizing ability
Stress may be linked with diminished ovarian reserve, animal study shows
Study investigates stress granule formation during infection with the human common cold coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2
COVID-related hospital visitation limits may have contributed to increase in stress-related disorders
Deactivation of specific brain cells makes mice more resilient against chronic stress
New mouse model shows the connection between stress, depression and cardiovascular disease risk
Elevated levels of maternal psychological distress may affect offspring’s cognitive development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Stress appears to have a negative effect on the learning of movements in mice