Water enriched with hydrogen molecules improves symptomatology of neuropathic pain in animal models

In an article published in the journal Antioxidants, researchers from the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau Research Institute (IIB Sant Pau) and the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona demonstrate in animal models that water enriched with hydrogen molecules (H2) improves the symptomatology of neuropathic pain and related emotional disturbances.

Twenty per cent of the Spanish population suffers from chronic pain, and between 7 and 10% from neuropathic pain. This condition, mostly caused by nerve damage, causes people to feel intense and constant pain. Treatments are scarce and often involve a large number of adverse effects that affect the patients' quality of life. For this reason, the Molecular Neuropharmacology research group, coordinated by Olga Pol at the Sant Pau Biomedical Research Institute and the UAB Institute of Neurosciences, is looking for new therapeutic possibilities that can help people who suffer from it.

Related Stories

Now in a study published in the journal Antioxidants, they have analyzed the effects of administering to mice models of neuropathic pain water enriched with hydrogen molecules, a treatment that had already shown positive effects in neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and depression. The results point to this strategy as a very promising candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain and associated emotional disorders, due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects, as well as its anxiolytic and antidepressant properties.

This treatment can alleviate not only the pain caused by a nerve injury, but also the states of anxiety and depression that accompany it, which would substantially improve the patients' quality of life. This is important because it can allow a more effective and global treatment of neuropathic pain with fewer side effects."

Olga Pol, Sant Pau Biomedical Research Institute and the UAB Institute of Neurosciences

In the study, the treatment was administered to mice by injection, but in the future other routes will be tested, such as oral administration. The next steps will be to investigate how the treatment works in animal models of pain associated with chemotherapy, because many times cancer patients present neuropathic pain as a side effect of the treatment, as well as evaluating its effects on the memory and emotional deficits that these same patients can also suffer.

Source:

Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona

Journal reference:

Martínez-Serrat, M., et al. (2022) Hydrogen-Rich Water as a Novel Therapeutic Strategy for the Affective Disorders Linked with Chronic Neuropathic Pain in Mice. Antioxidants. doi.org/10.3390/antiox11091826.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How does the Mediterranean diet associate with cognitive risk and functional ability in adults?
Broccoli and sprouts improve gut microbiota and reduce inflammation in IBD
Can acupuncture alleviate lower back and pelvic pain in pregnant women?
What is the association between renal function and regular coffee consumption?
How vaping impacts alveolar macrophage lipid content
Understanding why respiratory infections are more common in the winter
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infections pose long-COVID risks despite reduced severity
Exploring the effects of dietary fiber on gut microbiome and inflammatory diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The impact of Pfizer‐BioNTech’s BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine booster on the maximum oxygen uptake capacity among recreational endurance athletes